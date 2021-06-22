in World

A magnitude 5 earthquake is registered in Chiapas

MEXICO CITY

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that on Monday night an earthquake of magnitude 5 was registered in the state of Chiapas.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 20 kilometers west of Huixtla at 9:25 p.m. and had a depth of 95 kilometers, the SSN detailed.

Civil Protection of Chiapas pointed out that it maintains a monitoring protocol for the regions of the state.

So far no report of damage or people injured after the earthquake.

jcs

