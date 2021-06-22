A magnitude 5 earthquake is registered in Chiapas

MEXICO CITY

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that on Monday night an earthquake of magnitude 5 was registered in the state of Chiapas.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 20 kilometers west of Huixtla at 9:25 p.m. and had a depth of 95 kilometers, the SSN detailed.

Civil Protection of Chiapas pointed out that it maintains a monitoring protocol for the regions of the state.

So far no report of damage or people injured after the earthquake.

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 5.0 Loc 20 km WEST of HUIXTLA, CHIS 06/21/21 21:25:17 Lat 15.16 Lon -92.65 Pf 95 km pic.twitter.com/g6Hld8HGYH – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 22, 2021

jcs