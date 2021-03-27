A madridista, the Georgian threat to Spain

03/27/2021 at 7:50 PM CET

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the best Georgian footballer, is 20 years old, a Real Madrid fan and a Rubín Kazan player, from where he has attracted the attention of the big clubs in Europe. “My dream, of course, is Barcelona, ​​but all my children, including Khvicha, are from Real Madrid & rdquor;his father, Badri, a former soccer player, told reporters.

Khvicha, who turned 20 last February, trained at the historic Dinamo Tbilisi, winner of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1981, and two years ago he made the leap to Russian football, first at Lokomotiv Moscow and later at Rubín. Last season he already showed signs of his talent, but his explosion came this year with the arrival on the bench of Leonid Slutski, a former Russian coach with experience in English and Dutch football.

Precisely, in Holland, at the Vitesse, he coincided with another Madrid player, Martin Odegaard, who began to show his full potential under the baton of the Russian coach. Slutski, champion of the Russian league with CSKA Moscow, is known for his predilection for youth work, something he is showing again this season at Rubin, who recently defeated leaders Zenit.

A few months ago he told EFE that Odegaard was already prepared to join Real MadridBut this is not his opinion in relation to the Georgian midfielder. Kvaratskhelia must sign for a “medium club & rdquor; from one of the main European leagues, he points out.

“He must take an intermediate step between the Russian league and a big one. Thank heaven, age and quality allow it. Instead he would opt for a club like Sevilla, Atalanta or Bayer. Since he is crazy about football, if he doesn’t get enough playing time at a big club, he could end up burning out. You need to go to a club where you’re guaranteed to play & rdquor;, he opined. In Georgia they do not talk about anything else, since the local quarry had not produced a player of this caliber for many years. Far are Kaladze (Milan) or Arveladze (Ajax).

“I have faith that he will end up at Real Madrid or Bayern & rdquor ;, said his agent Nobel Dzhugueli, who also mentioned Barcelona and the greats of Italy, Juventus, Milan or Inter as possible destinations. In 2020 he was named player of the year in Georgia, but he still has his feet on the ground. Despite his growing fame, whenever he returns home to Tbilisi, he plays football with his friends from the neighborhood.

“You always have to believe in God & rdquor ;, says his Instagram account, since Khvicha is a confessed believer. Fans dream that the new star of Georgian football will take them in the near future to play his first tournament of football nations, an opportunity they wasted in November in the play-off against North Macedonia (0-1), a defeat that prevented them from playing the euro