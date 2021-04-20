A Madrid court stands firm before the organizations that try to stop the Super League

04/20/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

The Commercial Court number 17 of Madrid has prohibited any type of action by institutions that try to stop the football Super League. The judicial body intends veto federations that try to use “any sanctioning or disciplinary measure” towards clubs that want to join the European competition, among which there are affected both players and the managers themselves.

Among the institutions to which the court refers are the FIFA, the UEFA, The league, and the football federations that try to condition the creation, both directly and indirectly, of the European Super League.

Of the seven measures developed by the judge to alleviate actions that restrict competition, the first of them does not allow both the FIFA and UEFA are able to regulate their actions and limit the launch of the new format.

This has been carried out once the European Superleague Company SL, the name of the Spanish society to organize the new competition, would have decided to prevent the football organizations from carrying out actions that go against the revolutionary competition in a precautionary manner.