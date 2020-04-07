Determined to strengthen in attack, Real Madrid will not have to look at the expense.

In search of leading offensive reinforcements, the real Madrid no shortage of ideas for the next summer transfer window.

If the merengue club seems to have made a reason regarding Kylian Mbappé, at least for this summer, Erling Braut Haaland, Lautaro Martinez and Sadio Mané would thus be in the small papers of the Madrid giant.

And to believe Sexta, the track leading to the Senegalese international will not be the easiest to bring to fruition. Liverpool has no intention of letting go of its star striker unless the offer exceeds 150 million euros. A sum which could prove prohibitive given the crisis linked to the coronavirus.