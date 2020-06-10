There is still nothing official. But the river has been ringing too long. Almost a decade since the possibility of a Mac with an ARM processor was first discussed. Now and with yesterday’s Bloomberg news, we may be on the doorstep of a major change in Apple’s history.

If we take for granted the progressive transition from Mac to ARM, it will be interesting see how Apple copes with the Osborne effect. A phenomenon in which customers prefer to wait for the appearance of a new model rather than purchase a current one for fear that it will be out of date.

What is the Osborne effect on technology and some examples

The Osborne effect owes its name to the company Osborne Computer Corporation. It was quite popular in the 1980s, although it was only operational for a few years (it was founded in 1980 and closed in 1985). Part of the blame for its failure is due to a premature announcement of products yet to launch.

Osborne was well known for its Osborne 1 equipment, the first successful microcomputer on the market. It was released in 1981 and was the first computer to could be transported. Its price of $ 1,795 was quite affordable compared to other equipment of the time.

As the story goes, in early 1983 founder Adam Osborne announced that two new teams called Osborne Executive and Osborne Vixen were on the way. Both were prototypes and it was still a while before they were put on sale, the company claimed that they were much superior equipment to the original Osborne. The idea was to launch them in mid-April and for this, some journalists were granted prior access under embargo.

However, computer stores found out about Osborne’s plans ahead of time. The company had planned present the equipment to retailers a week before launch, but with the leak his reaction was not what was expected. Osborne 1 order cancellations were massive prior to the announcement.

The Osborne effect is thus born from the premature announcement of new equipment, causing a drastic reduction in the sale of current equipment. In a young company like this, with a single product, the blow in terms of cash flow is brutal. Income plummets and the operations of the company are complicated, compromising its future. Finally, Osborne ended up closing two years later, although this effect was not the sole cause.

The Mac with ARM and Osborne’s shadow

The Osborne 1 case became known as the Osborne effect. Where too early an announcement of a product could put the company in serious trouble sale of current equipment. The customer’s reasoning is that if there is going to be a newer and better product within a reasonable time, it is better to postpone the purchase until its launch.

Apple is well aware of this effect and, in a way, has turned it in its favor. Every year in September (very possibly October in this 2020) we see a new iPhone. It has been happening since 2011 and users have already got used to it. So much so that the iPhone sales cycle has adapted to this fact, being its first quarter of availability (Christmas) the most powerful, while the last is the lowest (which includes the months of July, August and September).

But when we apply it to the Mac, where the client is not used to constant renewal cycles, the jump to ARM can add a layer of uncertainty. If Apple’s intentions to simply announce its plans are confirmed, the company could dodge the Osborne effect. At least in part.

At WWDC we would only see aspects related to software and its transition to a new architecture. This advance it would be absolutely necessary to help developers to adapt your apps. There would be no new hardware. No ARM Mac computers to teach. Nor are there units for journalists who could carry out the first tests.

If you look, Apple has updated, redesigned or is about to launch new Mac computers (such as iMac). The 16-inch MacBook Pro came to light at the end of 2019; Mac Pro was also released at that time; MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have just been renewed; the Mac mini was renewed a few months ago. So whoever wants or needs a Mac now can choose a computer that has been recently renovated.

It is inevitable that some users who can wait will decide to postpone the purchase of a new Mac; those who need it now, are sure that much of the range is newly updated

The transition from PowerPC to Intel took 14 months, from the first models until everyone took over the new processors. Similarly, Macs will not transition to ARM simultaneously. but it will be progressive. And it will take time, reaching all Mac models and including desktop ones.

It is inevitable that a part of the users who thought about renovating a Mac or buying it for the first time decide to wait. But by not announcing new equipment to market in the future and with the newly renovated product portfolio, the Osborne effect would be smaller. Luckily for the company, its finances do not depend solely on the Mac even though it is a fundamental part of its ecosystem.

Image | Bilby, Casey Fleser.