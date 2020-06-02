Despite the fact that the Apple Watch is the main dominant in the world of smart watches, devices with Wear OS, Google’s operating system for smartwatches, continue to come to the market frequently, and increasingly at all levels of price. Hublot has just demonstrated it again, presenting its new Big Bang E, a luxury smartwatch with a fairly high price.

The new Hublot watch has inside Qualcomm’s latest smartwatch processor, the Snapdragon Wear 3100, which guarantees that we will have a co-processor in charge of the less important tasks of the watch and at the same time save energy to amplify the autonomy as much as possible. This brain, together with different high-quality materials, is the one chosen for the ‘Big Bang e’.

Titanium, ceramic and AMOLED

We have already mentioned that the Hublot Big Bang E lands with the Snapdragon 3100 but its brain is in turn accompanied by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, in addition to having the latest available version of Wear OS, the operating system for Google watches. The battery is 300 mAh and it seems that the manufacturer values ​​its autonomy in a single day, although it will have to be tested in a detailed analysis.

Luxury without GPS or NFC, and with one day of battery

Interestingly, despite being a luxury device, Hublot’s Big Bang E arrives without GPS and without NFC chip, so we will have to continue paying with our mobile phone or credit card. The dial comes protected against dust and water and allows immersion up to 3 atmospheres, and the straps presented today are all rubber.

This Hublot Big Bang E debuts on a single 42-millimeter-diameter circular sphere that houses a 1.3-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal, in addition to having a rotary button to access the different options of the clock software. When it comes to getting it, we will have two options: either the titanium casing or the ceramic casing.

As software add-ons, the new Big Bang E comes with a “Time only” mode that turns off smart features to extend the life of your battery, and also with a perpetual calendar that can show both the moon phase and a second hour on screen, from a different time slot. In addition to all this, the Big Bang E has custom screens inside, although we can put any compatible with Wear OS watches.

At the moment, the Hublot Big Bang E does not have an estimated date of arrival on the market although we do know that it will debut in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and also in China. The price set for your departure is $ 5,200 for the titanium model and $ 5,800 for the ceramic model. Prices can translate approximately into 4,650 and 5,180 euros, although we will have official prices when it arrives in the Old Continent.

