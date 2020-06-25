It is well known that footballers love to enjoy their holidays on the high seas, on luxurious yachts that sail over the entire Mediterranean Sea. This Wednesday it was Georgina Rodríguez who published photos and videos on the high seas with Cristiano Ronaldo, and a few weeks ago the new and spectacular Rafa Nadal catamaran arrived in Mallorca. However, the next whim of footballers and athletes in terms of nautical leisure may be a hybrid between a yacht and a private island.

The company Migaloo Private Submarines Yachts It has taken into account the tastes and desires of those billionaires who buy or rent luxury boats and has designed a very special one, since at the same time it is a luxurious yacht fulfills the function of spectacular residence in the form of an idyllic private island.

Kokomo Ailand It is the name they have given to the aforementioned boat, which can be made to measure and can have elevators, jacuzzis, glass floors, palm trees and even a heliport. The Austrian company shows in its prototype what that hybrid can be, which indicates that it will be the next whim of great fortunes such as footballers. This boat-shaped island (or vice versa) has 117 meters in length of pure luxury: vUnderwater islands, Jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, barbecue, shark feeder, heliport …

The building also includes magnificent vertical gardens and a suite at the highest point with 360 degree views. In addition, you can add beauty salon, bar or gym, thus making this hybrid a perfect vacation home for the billionaires who can afford it. Will Cristiano Ronaldo be one of the first to put his eye to it? Will Messi spend the summer on this spectacular yacht-island? It remains to be seen and it would be no surprise.