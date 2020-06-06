In the good news this Friday, we have the appearance of the & # x27; Strawberry Moon & # x27; and its eclipse; Michael Jordan’s donation to causes of racial equality

; an award-winning Mexican red wine and a selection of movies … all to make you forget how bad the COVID-19 brings us.

Wonderful capture of the Strawberry Moon or Honeymoon as some say, from Mar del Plata. The tradition of calling the first month of marriage the “honeymoon” may be linked to this moon, by an ancient European custom of getting married in June. Credit Carlos Golini pic.twitter.com/PL6trdq5ZV – Luis Vargas (@Meteovargas) June 5, 2020

This is what the & # x27; Strawberry Moon & # x27; looks like

If you are a follower of astronomical phenomena, it is possible that the appearance of the & # x27; Strawberry Moon & # x27; and its eclipse interest you.

Although this event will not be visible in Mexico, the inhabitants of Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and a small fraction of South America (Brazil, Uruguay and southern Argentina) have been able to observe it.

What is behind it? According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the nickname of the & # x27; Strawberry Moon & # x27; Strawberry Moon (also known in Europe as Mead Moon or Honey Moon) comes from the Algonquin tribes in US territory, who determined the harvest season for this fruit according to the position of the natural satellite.

“The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published ‘Indian’ names for full moons in the 1930s. According to this text, such as the full moon in June and the last full moon in spring, the Algonquin tribes called this the & # x27; Strawberry Moon & # x27;. The name comes from the relatively short season to harvest strawberries in the northeastern United States, “he notes on his website.

To accurately track the Moon’s path and how the eclipse will display, click here.

Michael Jordan to donate $ 100 million to causes of racial equality



Michael Jordan, and the Jordan brand produced by Nike, issued a joint statement on Friday and pledged to donate $ 100 million over 10 years to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.” .

Jordan had been criticized in the past for his apparent reluctance to advocate for social causes.

The engagement is the latest among American companies following the death of George Floyd in police custody, an incident that sparked a wave of protests across the United States.

The best Cabernet Sauvignon in the world

he is mexican

This red wine from the house Don Leo, a Mexican firm, is the best Cabernet Sauvignon this year.

The Red Wine Don Leo Gran Reserva, vintage 2013, was awarded this week with the trophy as the Best Cabernet in the world, in the seventh edition of the Concours International Des Cabernets.

Wines Don Leo is a firm of Parras, Coahuila. The vineyard began producing its first plantation in 2000, and by 2007 it obtained its first wine. Cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and chardonnay grapes are planted in Don Leo’s vineyards, as well as pinot noir. The house also features rosé wine and a Kosher wine.

The award-winning red wine spends 26 months in French oak barrels. This is ideal to accompany red meat, pasta or dark chocolate, recommends the firm.

Movies that will make you feel better in quarantine

Despite many rushing to watch Contagion, Steven Soderbergh’s mysteriously prophetic 2011 film about the outbreak of an easily transmissible virus, this is a more comforting escape:

Following that spirit we present some old and new films that can give comfort due to their momentum, their humanity and their ingenuity.

Stubborn Irene: Most comedies of the Great Depression unleashed a wild and free farce on the American upper class. In this classic 1936 film, William Powell plays a homeless man rescued from the streets by a wealthy woman (Carole Lombard). (Available via streaming on Amazon Prime).

You will never have a penny: Like Powell, Fred Astaire is one of the necessary movie stars in an emergency, able to jumpstart any moment. He is famous for his performances with Ginger Rogers, but in this 1941 musical, Rita Hayworth is his dance partner and almost knocked him off the screen. (Available for digital rental).

Two dangerous types: A much more recent and much more ridiculous detective story. The 2016 Shane Black comedy, with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in the role of Los Angeles private investigators in the 1970s, is a mix of suspense and comedy. It’s irresistible mainly because of Gosling’s slapstick performance. It’s not just a B-side to his most recognized work, it’s one of the best things he’s ever done (Available for digital rental).

Living: It is never a bad time for Akira Kurosawa’s great “Ikiru” humanism but it feels especially good right now. For a filmmaker most famous for his samurai films, this 1952 film is more direct about life and death. This is an old bureaucrat (Takashi Shimura) who finds out that he has stomach cancer and falls into an existential crisis about how to live his last days. It will make you long to have a swing. (Available via streaming on Kanopy).

With information from Bloomberg and AP