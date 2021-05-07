A Lucky Luke TV series is underway

The well-known Franco-Belgian cowboy comic Lucky Luke prepares to make the leap back to live action. After that movie we had in 2009, the movie and series that Terence Hill made, some other more live-action project with less impact and several animated films, there is now a live-action series project underway, the one known in English as live-action.

Federation Entertainment will produce and develop an action-adventure television series based on the iconic comic book franchise Lucky Luke, with popular French actor Michaël youn, who played Billy the Kid in the 2009 film, serving as artistic producer and director. Federation Entertainment collaborates with the French production company Un pour Tous Productions on the project. The series will revolve around a gunman from the American Wild West, and is both a tribute and a parody of classic Western tropes.

As one of the most popular comedy directors in France, Youn expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

As a huge comic book fan, I’m so excited to be a part of this adventure, and I can’t wait to share it with the public, ”Youn says.

The opportunity we have today to bring the mythical universe of Lucky Luke and the Daltons with the talented Michaël Youn into a fictional world is something wonderful, and we can’t wait to share it with the world, ”said Pascal Breton, founder of Federation Entertainment.

Rémi Préchac and Julien Vallespi, representatives of Un pour Tous Productions, stated that “adapting a heritage franchise like Lucky Luke into a series is a challenge”, but that they are delighted to tackle the project. They explained that the series will try to be accessible to both young and old audiences, just like the original comics. Not announced no release date.

The Serie it also has no title, but the joint venture will feature various characters from the comics. In addition to evidently having Lucky Luke, the man who shoots faster than his own shadow, the series will apparently include recurring antagonists such as the Dalton cousins, the outlaw Calamity Jane, the gambling cheater Pat Poker and ” the stupidest dog in the universe ”, the Rantanplan hound.

Although other cowboys and heroes of the West have appeared in the comics, Luke is one of the earliest and most enduring. The series was created by Belgian cartoonist Maurice De Bevere (better known by his pen name Morris) in 1946. The Lucky Luke canon consists of more than 40 graphic novels, with 300 million units sold worldwide. Morris collaborated on the project for twenty years with the French writer René Goscinny, author of the Asterix franchise. In Spain, these comics are coming from the hand of Kraken.

