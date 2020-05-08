May 8 – The selective Spanish stock market closed the last session of the week positive in a global context of greater optimism due to a better-than-expected figure for unemployment in the United States that added to the expectation of a new advance in trade relations between the two main economic powers in the world.

After the start of the session marked by the good reception of the resumption of dialogue between the commercial representatives of China and the US, the markets optimistically welcomed a data on unemployment in the US in April that, without being a reason for calm in absolute terms -20.5 million jobs destroyed during the month by the coronavirus pandemic, the steepest decline since the Great Depression, was 1.5 million less than the figure expected by economists polled by ..

In a lively trading environment and with crude oil prices rising due to hopes that deconfinition measures will lead to an increase in fuel demand, the upward trend took hold of the main parquet floors.

Even so, the harshness of the unemployment numbers in the US reinforced analysts’ expectations that a slow recovery still remains ahead after the recession caused by the virus.

In this context, the Ibex ended with a rise of 0.78%, to 6,783.1 points, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of large European stocks rose 0.76%, to 1,331.49.

Despite this rise, in the whole of the week the index has dropped 2.1%.

Despite showing uneven behavior, the increases in the main Spanish banks placed the sector among the main winners of the session: Santander scored 1.9908%, BBVA rose 1.2625%, Caixabank rose 0.5178% , Bankia traded flat and Sabadell fell 1.583%.

The great values ​​of the Ibex-35 did not enjoy the bullish tone of the day: Telefónica fell 1.6106%, Inditex lost 1.1121%, Iberdrola left 0.43% and the oil company Repsol lost 1.5956% .

Ferrovial finished at the top of the table, scoring 6.0469% after the positive reception of its quarterly results.

(Information from Darío Fernández; additional information from Lucia Mutikani; edited by Jose Elías Rodríguez)