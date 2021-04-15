A lower house commission studies possible reparations for slavery in the US

April 14, 2021 April 15, 2021

A commission of the United States Congress was preparing this Wednesday to debate on the payment of reparations for the slavery to which generations of African-Americans were subjected, on the eve of a historic vote on a cause that is gaining steam amid questions about racial inequalities. .

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to debate late into the night on a bill that would create a committee to study and develop proposals for redress for blacks.

But any bill faces likely opposition from Republicans, as no opposition lawmaker has joined the more than 150 Democrats supporting this proposal.

The first version of this project was presented 30 years ago but it never made progress in the Chambers. The original idea was to cover the period of slavery and also the discrimination to which black citizens were subjected and is based on establishing a commission to propose compensation, including financial reparations.

Democratic legislator Sheila Jackson Lee – the main sponsor of the legislation – indicated that the establishment of this commission is an outstanding debt.

“With this legislation we will be able to address the marked disparities that plague the African-American community today and provide them with solutions,” he said in a statement.

Lee was one of the congressmen who met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday as a member of the “Caucus” of black legislators to discuss the issue of reparations.

“He is committed” to the law, the legislator told reporters.

The debate coincides with the trial in Minneapolis against white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of African-American George Floyd, a case that sparked protests not seen in decades in the United States.

In the middle of the trial, the death this weekend of a young black man at the hands of a police officer who claims he mistook his weapon for a stun gun fueled tension in the streets.

– “Systemic” discrimination –

About four million Africans and their descendants were enslaved in the colonies and later when the country became independent between 1619 and 1865.

The bill states that in the decades following the freeing of slaves, the United States government helped create “persistent structures of systemic discrimination.”

Black Americans continue to suffer “economic, educational and health difficulties” compared to other groups, the draft noted, citing data as having an unemployment rate that is twice that of whites and that on average they have very high incomes. below the white families.

Last month, local Illinois legislators voted to give black residents of the town of Evanston reparations to compensate them for discrimination in access to housing, becoming the first city in the United States to make such a decision.

Under the plans, qualifying residents will receive $ 25,000 to use for home improvements or to pay off their mortgages.

This plan is closely watched as it could become a model for the rest of the United States, at a time when the inequality suffered by black citizens is very high on the political agenda.

After commission, the project faces an uphill climb. First by being voted in the House of Representatives, where the Democrats have a very narrow majority and then in the Senate, where they need to add 10 Republicans to pass a law.

The last time this issue was debated, Mitch McConnell – who was then the leader of the Republican majority caucus and now leads the opposition in the Senate – indicated that it was not a good idea to institute reparations for things that happened so long ago.

“There is no person left alive who is responsible for that,” he said.