a lot of noise, few implications and addresses already legislated issues

The Government of Spain presented yesterday the Charter of Digital Rights, a very famous text, which has had a long journey until the publication of its final version -one year of work by a group of experts in digital law and ethics and two public consultations- and has been surrounded by controversy since its first draft was known, since there have been many voices that consider it unnecessary and meaningless.

The publication of the definitive letter has not silenced the critics, but has added fuel to the fire, since the official document confirms what its draft already pointed out: it addresses, without legislative character, issues that are already included in current regulations, such as data protection or teleworking, It is born obsolete in some aspects, such as the self-regulation of digital intermediaries, it is contradictory in some points, such as pseudonymity, and it obviates others, such as racial or sexual orientation discrimination on the internet.

However, not everything is bad. The letter also It affects new aspects such as the right to digital inheritance, it goes beyond current regulations on the protection of minors. or it advances the need to address future regulatory developments for digital technologies that may have a broad future, such as neurotechnology.

Non-normative

The main aspect that we must take into account when reading the Digital Rights Bill is that It is a text that, despite being written in legislative language and form, does not have any normative character. It is a compilation of the challenges that the digital world poses for citizens and organizations and of the rights that already exist or should be developed by virtue of these challenges, but nothing more.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation itself expressed it this way in its press release: “The text includes a set of principles and rights to guide future normative projects and the development of public policies so as to guarantee the protection of individual and collective rights in the new digital scenarios ”.

Thus, the objective of the letter is “descriptive, prospective and assertive”, continues the Ministry. Namely, points out problems, ventures into possible scenarios and underlines the norms that already affect some of them. But nothing else.

Reduce what is already legislated

Many of the points of the letter affect issues on which Spanish law already has mandatory regulations. Section XXI, for example, states that the use of personal data for purposes of scientific, historical, statistical research or for innovation it is considered to be of general interest And, therefore, it is not illegal, as stated in the Organic Law on Data Protection in force since 2018.

Another point, the one related to labor law, points out that in digital environments and in teleworking, professionals have the right to digital disconnection and to be protected from abusive performance measurement systems, aspects already present in the Distance Work Act.

Another right already in force mentioned in the document is that of internet access. The letter states that “universal, affordable, quality and non-discriminatory access to the internet will be promoted for the entire population”, which is exactly the same as set forth in section 2 of article 81 of the Organic Law on Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights.

The controversies

In the aspects mentioned above, at least, the letter results in the latest legislative advances, but in others, such as the responsibility of digital intermediation services -social networks-, lags behind what is being done in Europe.

In this section, the document states that “intermediary service providers will not be responsible if they have not originated the transmission, nor modified the data, nor selected these or the recipients of said data”, while in the new Digital Services Standard that plans to approve the European Union is proposed that large social platforms have a greater degree of responsibility for the content they host and disseminate on them.

The right to pseudonymity is another sticking point. Genbeta’s colleagues explained that it is about a way to preserve personal data and avoid profiling without completely preventing the identification of the person that is behind the pseudonym, so that she can be investigated in the event that she commits a crime.

However, some critical voices have pointed out that the pseudonymity will not prevent the person from being profiled or located, it will simply allow to hide some data, which is in contradiction with section V of the letter, which includes the right to the person not to be located or profiled. Pseudonymity, therefore, could create a false sense of security.

Regarding the right to equality, the text specifies that “the effective equality of women and men in digital environments will be promoted”, but does not make any mention of discrimination that may occur on the internet for reasons of race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The positives

The Charter of Digital Rights, however, also has positive points, since it includes advances in certain matters that have not yet been embodied in the law and that would not conflict with other rights, as in the case of pseudonymity. For example, it talks about the right to digital inheritance, that is, to what the heirs of a deceased person can receive all their assets and digital rights.

Another interesting aspect is that anticipates the development of certain technologies and provides for how the rules that regulate them should be, as in the case of rights in the use of neurotechnology. This section indicates that the future law on this matter must guarantee the control of each person over their own identity, individual self-determination, sovereignty and freedom in decision-making or the confidentiality and security of the data obtained or related to their brain processes, in other aspects.

The experts consulted by Engadget, who prefer not to be named, point out that the positive thing about this letter is that puts the focus of public opinion on all these issuesWhether or not they are legislated, which is good because in some cases they are not given the attention they deserve.

However, they also point out that the document itself doesn’t make much sense, because it doesn’t solve anything, as soon as it advances, in the topics that could say something relevant it does not do so and its wording is too generic.

“The only thing they wanted was to take a photo, nothing more, “says one of the lawyers consulted by this medium.