a lot of marketing and few ‘superpowers’

In food, there are several important things that we must take into account to avoid deception. If they talk to you about detoxifying, run. If they promise to “cure” you of a disease through certain foods, run. And of course, if they mention superfoods, runs. Or, well, don’t run, but at least stop and think what they really are.

Actually, when talking about superfoods we cannot make an exact definition, since it basically does not exist. There is no regulation by food authorities to define what they refer to. This is undoubtedly good news for the food industry, as it allows them to use the concept as a marketing method without getting their fingers too tight. Thus, they get certain exotic foods newcomers to our market have a strong hold on society, instead of going through it without pain or glory.

Is this a bad thing? Depending on how we look at it. In food, information is power. It is important to know what properties these foods really have and how much truth there is behind everything they promise. Once we know this, we can consume them in a conscious way, knowing that they can be part of a balanced diet, but without being no panacea.

What are superfoods?

As we have already seen, superfoods are not governed by an exact definition. However, they do have some points in common. The two most important are an origin exotic, for which we are not used to having them in our pantries, and some interesting data in their Nutritional value. Let’s remember that interesting does not mean miraculous, of course.

It is said that the first superfoods were bananas

It does not stop being a advertising term. In fact, in an article from Harvard University they say that the first superfoods in history were the bananas. It happened during First World War, when a fruit distribution company began to advertise them as a healthy food, with interesting nutritional characteristics, that could be eaten in many ways, from mixed with breakfast cereals to fried, with savory dishes.

This first strategy it did not have much acceptance. However, when they appeared in a study on its effects on treat diabetes and celiac disease, whose relationship to gluten was unknown at the time, everything changed. Marketing adapted to this new data, squeezing it until it became the main claim. Thus, banana sales rose by leaps and bounds, until it became a very popular product. The term superfood was never used. However, the premises were the same, since it was a then exotic food, whose beneficial properties for health were magnified. Today we have others like chia seeds, açaí, turmeric, or goji berries. But are they really as good and necessary as they promise?

Double-edged weapon

Not even European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), nor any other food authority have a regulation for the term of superfoods. So it can actually be used for anything.

This boat soon doesn’t seem like a bad thing. After all, they are really healthy foods. However, deep down the concept is a double-edged sword. This was explained to Hypertextual by the food technologist and scientific communicator Mario Sánchez.

The term can make us think that a diet high in this product is enough for our body. This is not really the case, since no single food contains all the essential nutrients in the amounts that our body needs. Therefore, it is a total danger to get carried away by this type of terminology without scientific basis. Mario Sánchez, food technologist and science communicator.

On the other hand, it can give a damage very similar to what we find with other movements, such as the Real Food. Talking about real food is beneficial if you have a good understanding of nutrition. However, if we just stick to avoiding ultra-processed We can get fed up with homemade cakes, sweetened with dates, which have a much higher nutritional quality than table sugar, but they are still dangerous if abused.

Something similar happens here. “It seems that if we add goji berries or spirulina to any dessert, it is already the healthiest thing in the world,” says Sánchez. “However, we forget the high amounts of sugar and other unhealthy ingredients that can accompany this preparation ”.

Can they be harmful?

The least bad part about superfoods is that while they are not the panacea they promise, they are not harmful either. Usually.

Even the most beneficial foods can be harmful if certain doses are exceeded

It is important to note that any food can be bad if the person who consumes it has any type of allergy. However, even leaving this aside, the excessive consumption of certain products, even if the basic ones are healthy, can be harmful for some consumers.

It is, for example, the case of the spirulina, whose high iodine content it can harm people with thyroid problems.

Refering to turmeric, although its use as a spice is totally safe, the intake in food supplements or in infusion can lead to certain problems. In fact, it is suspected that it could cause liver damage. For this reason, EFSA has established a maximum dose of 210 mg / day for a 70 kilogram adult.

Another important case is that of chia seeds. These supposed superfoods have become very fashionable, for the realization of all kinds of puddings and Real Food desserts. There are also those who add them to savory dishes, such as salads. It should be noted that it is important that they are hydrated, so that they are not excreted directly, undigested. If this is done correctly, they can be beneficial in a balanced diet, due to their high content of fiber and omega 3. However, again virtue is in the middle, because abuse is not good either. In that case, they can cause Gastrointestinal disorders. Also, they have great power anticoagulantTherefore, its use should be reduced if drugs are being taken for the same purpose. If not, the effects could add up, increasing the chance of bleeding.

Finally, Mario Sánchez tells us about the problem of green leafy vegetables, very fashionable among the ingredients for the elaboration of the famous detox shakes. “They naturally contain oxalic acid; which, consumed in large quantities, can be harmful to health. In fact, the EFSA has classified it as an emerging risk in recent years ”.

Ultimately, we must be careful with marketing. Superfoods aren’t the only ones taking advantage of certain legal loopholes in the food industry. This is something that the food technologist consulted by this means has also reminded us. “There are other marketing claims commonly used in labeling that are not regulated by legislation or, if they are, it is very vague,” he tells us. “For example, natural, artisan or grandmother. There really isn’t any endearing granny cooking in a huge food industry, and nothing happens about it. But it sells more to advertise it this way ”.

As the food safety expert Gemma del Caño says, “we have the safest food in history.” We can consume them calmly, but without forgetting that, as consumers, we must also learn to eat. It is important to know what is healthy and what is not, to understand that the natural is not always healthier and that there are no superfoods that by themselves will make our lives healthier. The important thing is to maintain a complete diet, with all the necessary nutrients, including those foods if we like them, but also many others. Thus, we will strengthen our immune system and we will stay healthier in general, although sometimes we cannot avoid the inevitable. That’s all. Miracles, to Lourdes. Or not even that.

