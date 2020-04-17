         A lot of iPhone SE, who owns Apple, the role of the new Microsoft … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the four episodes of this week -Tuesday was a holiday in the author’s autonomy-, plus the three of the previous week, that of Easter. Without penance, you can listen to them entirely from this same page.

# 141: Apple’s patience

Have you ever felt that Apple is evolving and launching new ranges of products more slowly than you would like? You are not alone, although this is not always negative. Unlike.

# 142: New homescreen on iOS 14

New leaks on iOS 14 reveal novelties at the aesthetic and functional level of the home screen of our iPhone, in two ways: new widgets and a new system of degraded wallpapers created by the system itself.

# 143: Apple services, Microsoft services

The last decade has left us with two very different trends regarding the online services of both companies: one has focused on entertainment, the other on productivity and the corporate environment. Leisure and business.

# 144: Who owns Apple?

Tim Cook is the CEO, but … who really owns it?

# 145: Microsoft and the iPad

10 years after the arrival of the first iPad, the tablet market has consolidated, leaving victims along the way. The iPad Pro has come to resemble the Surface more and more, and the model of Apple with tablets, so commonly praised, is accompanied by that of Microsoft, the only one that has also transcended over time.

# 146: New iPhone SE

For the first time in many moons, those who are going to buy a mobile with 500 euros in their pocket have an iPhone among their options.

# 147: What would you spend 1,000 euros on?

The launch of the iPhone SE is going to have consequences for a good number of buyers, both those who were on Android and for the first time can opt for an iPhone, as well as those who were already with an iPhone and can now continue to follow it for prices. lower.

