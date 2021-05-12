A lot of gore in the opening scene of Spiral that can be seen online

Share

Spiral, the film that belongs to the SAW saga and aims to revive this horror and gore franchise, will soon be released.

Spiral has a script of Josh stolberg Y Pete goldfinger, but it is a story created by Chris rock. The film is directed by Darren lynn bousman and starring Chris rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max minghella Y Marisol nichols. Also, as we can see, he will have a large dose of blood, torture and ultimately a lot of gore.

Chris rock plays a detective who is the target of what appears to be a copycat killer Jigsaw, which makes this movie a continuation of the SAW saga. This cop is forced to play a new “game” involving his father Samuel L. Jackson and, apparently, most of the police in the city.

Here we leave you the opening scene of Spiral:

The character of Chris rock does not appear in this sequence, but we see an unfortunate detective captured by the copycat of Jigsaw wearing a pig mask, which forces him to take part in one of the twisted games the franchise has become known for. The man must decide whether to lose his tongue or get crushed by the subway. So it’s kind of a race against time to survive, although the result is pretty dire.

Official synopsis:

“A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter in the SAW book. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran named Marcus (Samuel L. Jackson), cheeky detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and fellow rookie William Schenk (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly murder investigation. eerily reminiscent of what happened in the city a few years ago. Unconsciously trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the morbid assassin game. “

Spiral It will hit theaters on May 14. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below.

