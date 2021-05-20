A lot of fashion at the Cruella premiere

Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie presented Cruella, the film that tells the origins of the perfidious villain of 101 Dalmatians

Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie were among the Cruella artists who attended the screening at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. MAC Cosmetics sponsored the gala that was presented on Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Here we leave you some of the images of the premiere

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney’s Cruella, a new live-action feature film that recounts the rebellious beginnings of one of the most celebrated villains, none other than the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Cruella, set in the London of the 70s in the middle of the punk rock revolution, tells the story of a young con artist named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves who are fascinated by her desire for adventure, and together they will build their own lives on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s style for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend played by the two-Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Return to Howards End, Sense and Sensibility). But their relationship brings to light certain events that will cause Estella to choose her evil side and become a vengeful Cruella.

Do not miss how the film was made in the following video

Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Producers are Andrew Gunn (Put yourself in my shoes), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Oscar®-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) has been commissioned to create the film’s dazzling costumes.

Cruella opens May 28 in theaters and on Disney + through premium access at additional cost.

About premium access

Premium Access gives consumers the opportunity to watch recently released movies on Disney + for a one-time additional price as long as they have an active Disney + subscription. Disney + subscribers can get Premium Access for a one-time price of € 21.99 per movie paid directly on disneyplus.com or on supported platforms. Once Premium Access is unlocked, subscribers can enjoy a home theater experience through the Disney + app on a wide range of connected TV and mobile devices, including consoles, streaming media players and Smart TVs.