A lot of cloud but in the end if a service goes down, the Internet goes down

The internet has had a cough for an hour. We saw it this morning, when dozens of web sites and services have been inaccessible. Spotify, Reddit or The New York Times (among many others) were down, and the reason was that they all depended on the same link to distribute their content.

That link was none other than Fastly – it happened to Cloudflare before – and that has again raised how surprisingly “weak” the internet is. We are doing something bad when with all the technology we have and everything we have advanced, if one of those links falls, the internet media falls.

Too many eggs and too few baskets

The tweet from David Pierce, editor at Protocol, it was really illustrative. In it he made reference to a famous comic strip titled “Dependency” by Randall Munroe on xkcd.

That vignette reflects very well what has happened in Fastly: all our vast digital infrastructure, the one that amazes us and allows us almost instant access to all kinds of information and services, sometimes depends on weak links.

The problem has been exacerbated by this centralized approach that has made let’s have a lot of eggs (web sites and services) in few baskets (cloud infrastructures and specialized service platforms such as Cloudflare or Fastly).

There are of course several alternatives in all fields. This is demonstrated by a recent Canalys study in which they “took a photo” of the current situation regarding cloud infrastructures.

According to these data, 6 out of 10 web sites or services worldwide depend on just three providers: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. There are other important participants in that market (Alibaba, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, Rackspace, VMWare) but all of them bring together many projects and developments used by millions of people.

Not only that: to those cloud infrastructure providers, which are the sites where those services are hosted, many other components are added to it, such as DNS servers, databases or, as in this case, CDN (Content Delivery Networks), platforms that act as catalysts for access to information.

There are not so many of either one or the other: in CDNs, for example, we have Cloudflare and the aforementioned Fasly as clear references, but even Amazon has its own CDN called CloudfrontThe irony is that Fastly’s downfall has affected them precisely because they preferred to “decentralize” and not take advantage of their own service to avoid a point of failure.

The idea sounded good: if your infrastructure went down, at least your CDN wouldn’t. The fall of Fastly has shown that in the end all of our services depend on a few tech giants, and when one of them falls, the domino effect is colossal.

We have lived it before, of course. In November 2020, the AWS server crash caused a bizarre situation in which even “smart” vacuum cleaners stopped working. Amazon S3 had already experienced a spectacular drop in February 2017, and most of those drops are due to surprising failures.

We have the example of Facebook, which in March 2019 suffered not only a cough, but a real telele. The social network was inaccessible along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, and it was the fault “a change in server configuration“.

Something similar happened in June 2019 with a configuration error of a small ISP that ended up spreading almost all over the world. Y when it is not a technical failure it is an incorrect decision supported by legal precedents: this is what led to Twitch being inaccessible in Spain a few days ago.

The truth is that all these gigantic drops are worrisome because they demonstrate time and again how a simple failure in a server or a data center can terribly affect the normal activity of a world that is already absolutely dependent on the internet.