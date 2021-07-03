A Los Angeles judge rejected Britney Spears’ request

In the last week, his name has resonated around the world. The call for the release of Britney Spears continues.

The Britney Spears case will definitely not continue its course. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected the singer’s request.

Although this decision does not correspond to the last request of the singer, but refers to the request she made in November.

At the time, Spears requested that the private wealth management firm Bessemer Trust be named an “exclusive guardian” of her estate.

Far from fulfilling her wishes, the court decided that Britney’s father will continue to be in charge of her assets and fortune. Although he claimed that Trust is a co-guardian of his inheritance.

On the other hand, Spears requested last week that the guardianship that was appointed to her father 13 years ago be revoked.

Don’t miss: Pablo Escobar’s Porsche 911 goes on sale for $ 2.2 million

Regarding the resolution of your complaint, for the moment it will remain pending.

This is because the judge in charge of the case, Brenda Penny, cannot make a ruling based on those statements until a formal petition is filed.

Claiming that the guardianship is “abusive,” the singer requested that her father be taken away from her and her freedom returned. “I deserve to have a life.”

Without decisions about her life, the singer requested her freedom from guardianship because she wants to have children but they do not allow it.

“I have an IUD in my body, at this moment it won’t let me have a baby and they won’t let me go to the doctor to have it removed”, He said.

“I have done nothing in life to deserve this. All I want is to be the owner of my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to take me in his damn car. “

Furious and outraged, the Baby One More Time author lashed out: “In California, the only thing similar to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking away all their possessions, credit card, cash, phone, passport”.

Through #FreeBritney, the users of the networks have shown their support for the cause they hope, ends in favor of Britney.

Continue reading: Lady Gaga wears a stunning dress when leaving her hotel in New York