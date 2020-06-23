The old debate about whether it is possible to prosecute art history in light of contemporary sensitivity resurfaced after a streaming platform removed the film from the catalog. gone With the Wind for his racist and slavery vision, which divides opinions among specialists, who have branded him as from a symbolic gesture full of meaning to a new inquisition, through an effective marketing strategy.

The debate sparked disparate positions after HBO canceled the 1939 film starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, in response to an article by the screenwriter John Ridley, who pointed out that the film omits « the horrors of slavery » and « perpetuates the most painful stereotypes of people of color. »

But it is not possible to understand Ridley’s request without its context: it was within the framework of the Black Lives Matter slogan, a battle cry that arose after the brutal murder of George Floyd in the hands of police violence, which triggered massive demonstrations against endemic racism in the United States, and which included the demolition of statues erected in honor of slave or colonialist figures, which HBO made the decision.

« It seems to me a symbolic gesture full of meaning, very interesting and important. The works of art are not ‘right’ or ‘wrong’. They are dense human creations of meanings that project beyond their original context, beyond the ideologies that accompanied their creation, « he says. Laura Malosetti Costa, academic from UNSAM and researcher from Conicet.

« In the midst of the global outrage at the abuse and hatred against the Afro-descendant population, I think it’s great that a platform says ‘I put it down so that, the next time you see it, you look at it with different eyes.’ Everyone is talking about this wonderful movie and they will look for it or pirate it, and hopefully many young people will watch it for the first time wondering why they downloaded it, and they will better understand its current position compared to that of the 19th and 20th century, « adds the curator.

Somewhat more skeptical, the writer, essayist, and curator Rafael Cippolini shoots: “I don’t believe anything. It is a financial measure: a calculation on the reaction of a probable sensible public opinion. Since the 18th century, the star of what is usually called the art system is the spectator and any act of censorship would be underestimating it. The antithesis of a spectator is a troll ”, he maintains.

The opinions, a priori, opposed, have resulted in some way in the same result: an effective marketing strategy that turned Gone with the Wind, in recent days, in the number 1 movie for rent and sales on Amazon, and the fifth most viewed on Appel iTunes.

According to Cippolini, « censoring in all cases is the desperate action of a status quo who deplores knowledge. If it is not plain and simple violence, it is massive contempt. ”

It is « a new inquisition« He exclaims Americo Castilla -director of the TyPA Foundation and former secretary of Cultural Heritage- who not only « creates a uniform vision of existence, without evidence of its past » but also « prevents taking over the complexity of the issues in question. It is the laziness of assuming the risk of thinking, the cowardice of dialoguing and instead joining the tumult« He stresses.

Along these same lines, the teacher, essayist and art critic Elena Oliveras In his opinion, “censoring the film made in 1939 will not change history. In any case would contribute to forgetting it, pretending that segregation never existed. Is it a racist work? Yes it is. But we have to understand its historical context. «

For the critic and curator Eva Grinstein “It is nonsense” to remove from catalog “a masterpiece of historical cinema and, as such, a very valuable tool to better understand an era and its vicissitudes, including the aspect of racism. Rethinking the mass public the possibility of informing themselves and building an opinion of that time is absolutely foolish«

According to the historian and curator Andrea Giunta, “Removing the film is unnecessary. What is necessary are instruments to deconstruct the way in which many works, films, books, naturalize racism, which is interwoven with the practices of everyday life ”.

For Giunta, author of Feminism and Latin American art, the censorship of works does not promote a true change in people’s consciousness, “however, there are public sculptures that promote racism and colonization. ‘Heroes’ who carried out genocides are erected and no one should be forced to watch them. My position is that they should withdraw from public life and place themselves in a space of voluntary access«

Giunta was the 2004 curator of the controversial exhibition of Leon Ferrari at the Recoleta Cultural Center, an artist recognized for his constant criticism of the church: “In that Ferrari retrospective, we warned the public from the beginning that some works could hurt their sensibility. Who entered did so by their will. So the same justice that closed the exhibition had to reopen it. «

From the point of view of Castile, « the collapse of the statues that glorify the slave traders in Great Britain, the Spanish colonizers in the United States, and Christopher Columbus in many parts of the world, conflicts the option between the Taliban destruction criteria of a work and the supposed predominance of the symbolic value that this statue would have had at the time of its construction, which is hardly the same after a while«

And he continues: “The group reaction as a form of protest against a dominant enemy can have good reasons. Recent massive actions against racism can force changes and influence judicial criteria, such as that of the published decision of the Supreme Court of Justice in the United States, which stopped the restriction for young immigrants, « says Castilla.

Inevitably, the debate that encompasses films, monuments and any artistic creation, is further resolved between the fact that it may hurt sensibilities or the resignified reminder of a story that you do not want to repeat.

« We must distinguish censorship from the demonstrations that make the racism of our societies visible, » warns Malosetti Costa. It would be different to ban a movie or burn all copies«

And exemplifies: “The monument to Julio Roca In the microcenter it has been painted, it was demanded to be removed from the public space, signatures were gathered, posters have been pasted on it. This is not censorship from the ‘politically correct’ but rather to take the monument as a platform to activate new ways of thinking and feeling regarding the massacre of the original populations. And the monument is still there but resignified ”.