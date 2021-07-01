A look at the world’s fastest three-wheeler

The three-wheelers they have always had a special appeal for some users. Halfway between a car and a motorcycle, they are usually characterized by very complete driving sensations. And more when one of a sporty nature is made, such as the Daymak Spiritus. It is a model that is still in the prototype phase, but that the company hopes to be able to bring into production by the end of 2023.

Daymak is a company of Canadian origin very focused on urban mobility and in electric vehicles. Based on that experience, they have also wanted to go further and seek their own limits. And one of them was to create the three-wheeler fastest in the world. And all with a totally electric mechanics. Its configuration is two wheels in front and one behind, while its cabin has capacity for two people.

The Daymak Spiritus is silver in two very different versions. The Deluxe It would already be more than enough thanks to its 100 HP electric motor, which would allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 136 km / h. It is the most suitable for moving around the city on a daily basis for any user, since with a lithium-ion battery it offers a range of 290 kilometers. In addition, it would have a wireless charging system to avoid having to plug it in.

But the jewel in the crown is the Ultimate, the version of the Daymak Spiritus called to break the record. In this case, a 200 hp electric motor and three-wheel drive are mounted to achieve a 0 to 100 km / h in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 209 km /h. This value would be the most prominent in an electric tricycle. In addition, thanks to a larger battery, its autonomy would reach up to 483 kilometers.

Just as there is a lot of difference in the performance of both versions, there is also a difference in their price. Daymak Spiritus Deluxe Announced from $ 19,995, that suitable for the type of vehicle it is. However the Spiritus Ultimate of the record will have a price of $ 149,000, only within the reach of some pockets. For this project to go ahead and be able to be sold in 2023, a crowdfunding campaign is being carried out and reservations are being accepted.

Source: Yanko Design

