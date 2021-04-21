a look at the future electric crossover

Although Honda has a somewhat limited range of models in Europe, all of its models have a certain appeal and have also been recently updated. The electrification is the keynote on the refreshed Jazz and HR-V, while the Honda e laid the foundation stone for its future. The arrival of up to ten electric models in China is confirmed in the next five years, although it is unknown which ones will be present in our market. It would make sense that the Honda SUV e: Prototype was one of them.

It is a prototype that pass an electric SUV which will reach production next year 2022. As we said, its landing in China is confirmed and it is still unknown if it will be marketed in other countries. Surprising at the design level for departing slightly from what is seen in the Honda and approaching the lines of the new HR-V. Although as a good electrician, it introduces substantial changes to differentiate itself and offer a more futuristic image.

On the front you can sense the charging socket right on the illuminated Honda logo, not on the hood as it had already been seen on the little one in the house. The shapes are more robust to emphasize its SUV condition, with the underbody covered in black plastic and generous-sized wheels. Although probably what attracts the most attention is the lighting, with narrow and very horizontal optics, as well as other illuminated details such as logos or skirts.

Images of the interior of this Honda SUV e: Prototype have not yet been revealed, but it could be in line with the latest launches of the Japanese brand. What is confirmed is that it will have the third generation Honda Connect system, so the technology will be more advanced and will support wireless updates. They anticipate that driving aids They will also be very prominent, so it could include some of the autonomous driving systems that made it to the Honda Legend EX in Japan.

