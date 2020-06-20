Results and scorers of the matches of the 30th day of the English football championship:

– Friday:

Norwich City 0

Southampton 3 Ings (49), Armstrong (54), Redmond (79)

Tottenham 1 Bergwijn (27)

Manchester United 1 Fernandes (81, penalty kick)

– Saturday:

Watford 1 Dawson (90 + 3)

Leicester 1 Chilwell (90)

(14h00 GMT) Brighton

Arsenal

(16h30 GMT) West Ham

Wolverhampton

(6:45 p.m. GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace

– Sunday:

(13h00 GMT) Newcastle

Sheffield United

(15:15 GMT) Aston Villa

Chelsea

(18h00 GMT) Everton

Liverpool

– Monday:

(19h00 GMT) Manchester City

Burnley

