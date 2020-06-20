Results and scorers of the matches of the 30th day of the English football championship:
– Friday:
Norwich City 0
Southampton 3 Ings (49), Armstrong (54), Redmond (79)
Tottenham 1 Bergwijn (27)
Manchester United 1 Fernandes (81, penalty kick)
– Saturday:
Watford 1 Dawson (90 + 3)
Leicester 1 Chilwell (90)
(14h00 GMT) Brighton
Arsenal
(16h30 GMT) West Ham
Wolverhampton
(6:45 p.m. GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
– Sunday:
(13h00 GMT) Newcastle
Sheffield United
(15:15 GMT) Aston Villa
Chelsea
(18h00 GMT) Everton
Liverpool
– Monday:
(19h00 GMT) Manchester City
Burnley
