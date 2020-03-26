“The issue does not have to do with whether we are going to catch it or not, that is going to happen over the course of a year. The point is how quickly we catch it, “explained Alfredo Figueroa at the Table on Wednesday.

“No country in the world is prepared to receive a pandemic of this nature”commented the former IFE minister Alfredo Figueroa, noting that the outbreak of coronavirus in the world has evidenced that no nation has enough hospital beds, nor public policies, nor economic matters, nor supplies to attack such a health emergency.

At the Analysis Table on Wednesday in Aristegui Live, he said that it has been society that has organized in many parts of the world to build a solution that makes possible the way to another port.

Despite this, he acknowledged that in the case of our country, the last few days have also revealed that the death toll shows that the coronavirus has not grown in the proportion in which it has elsewhere.

“The secret of this story, in the search for a solution path for this project, is essentially to make the pandemic have a long life, that it should appear gradually, but not with large spikes, not with large infections as we have seen in Spain, the United States, Italy or China, “he said.

“Looking for a logic in which the pandemic grows slowly, therefore becomes much longer, but at the same time the Mexican Health System is able to resist and therefore there are far fewer deaths from the pandemic. This is apparently the project that has been working so far, regarding the measures that have been taken, “he added.

Figueroa reported that the phase 2 will be very challenging Because it will warn us if indeed the social isolation, called in Mexico Sana Distancia, is capable of containing to the degrees that the virus itself has been containing.

“If we do not, it is likely that in different regions of the country we will find differentiated growth. In other words, it is likely that in the more urbanized areas where there is more social contact, where it is very difficult to stop going to work, to get around, we will have greater growth, ”he said.

“If there are we are able to control and stop this growth curve, let’s say sustained, but not with exponential growth, I think that Mexico in terms of health will have good news,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the former prosecutor, Gabriel Reyes OronaDecisions are not being made by politicians, but by people based on their very particular condition to face the costs of a pandemic.

“People decided to stay at home and close some sources of employment as a citizen decision. This happened a week before phase 2 was formally declared, which started more than a week ago and this has been happening because those who can prevent this risk by staying at home decided it a long time ago, “he said.

At the same time, he stated that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has followed the speech of his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, to say and make decisions.

“We can clearly see how Donald Trump began in a phase of denial, passed to an encyclopedic phase, an expository technique, and then took reclusion measures, which today, by the way, is backing down,” he said.

“What is very clear is that López Obrador’s position has been building following Trump’s speech and actions. The situation in Mexico is not that of the United States, the public policies followed and implemented there have been followed with some lag by the Mexican government, “he added.

However, he said that there is also a difference in this, and that is that in the neighboring country of the north the Army has not been put in charge of anything, since the National Guard has only been deployed in some cities.

In this regard, Alfredo Figueroa differed as he said that the death toll in Mexico shows that the behavior and policies implemented here are different from those in the United States.

“The issue does not have to do with whether we are going to catch it or not, that will happen over the course of a year. The point is how quickly we catch Because if we do it at a great speed as it has happened in countries as developed as Italy, Spain, and the United States, what we will have is a collapse of health in Mexico to serve the fringe of people, small compared to people who do not go to have big problems with this, but a small band that can reach half a million people if this develops quickly, “he said.

“Any government would be unable to solve it. Today Spain and Italy are with a number of deceased where the doctors themselves have had to take the tremendous ethical, moral and professional dilemma of having to choose to put a fan on one or the other person. That means the health crisis. In other words, we have no conditions, no country has them to reach that degree, “he added.

Finally, Figueroa expressed that although in reality it is not known how many infected there are in Mexico because the number of tests that have been done for example in South Korea, where they had 250 thousand, have not been done; He pointed out that the Mexican model is looking for a mechanism where without doing the tests, only with sampling tests, it can be established when it is time to withdraw, to close and to take care of health.