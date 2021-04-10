A long braid runs down the back of Kourtney Kardashian, a simple image with which she made a great revelation

Kourtney kardashian has a new love. The celebrity is now the musician’s girlfriend Travis Barker, with whom you share a relationship that seems to be building by leaps and bounds. The presence of the battery Blink-182 has generated that there is no longer possible reconciliation between her and her ex-husband, the businessman Scott Disick.

On Instagram Kourtney shared a photograph in which she appears lying face down, on her back she wears a long braid that reaches her butt. As he explained on the network that night they would watch movies together, but it seems that the plans were changing on the fly. “Watching movies, but we haven’t seen anything tonight”, wrote.

More than a million people liked this post, in which, through a few words and a particular image, Kourtney made her audience participate in a brief part of her private life, without saying much or being explicit, she gave it to understand everything.

They say that the relationship is consolidating by leaps and bounds because the musician has already tattooed the name of his beloved on his chest. She exposed it on social networks, with a photograph showing the tattoo itself, while her hand caresses his chest

In addition to the above, according to Showbiz, a few weeks ago the drummer of Blink-182 tattooed himself on his leg the famous phrase ‘You’re so cool!’ from the movie ‘True Romance’ in a letter that his followers took for granted that belonged to his girlfriend, but that in fact imitated that of the character of Alabama, played by Patricia Arquette, in the note he wrote to Clarence, who was played by Christian Slater, in a napkin.

On a personal level, Kourtney seems to be going through a time of great peace and love. Professionally, he is also achieving success. Since his page Poosh, where he shares content about a healthy and integral life, recently celebrated two years of activity. Through which he has also achieved promotions and achieved important collaborations with other celebrities.

On Poosh Kourtney’s second birthday he commented: “Happy second birthday to Poosh! Thank you to our community for making these last two years so rewarding and inspiring. In honor of Poosh who turns two, we are launching the Poosh Project, which will give an entrepreneur the opportunity to collaborate with Poosh in the launch of an exclusive product“.

They want Carolina Sandoval, “La Venenosa”, in Despierta América