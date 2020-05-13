May 13, 2020 | 4:11 pm

By Haris Anwar

With the first quarter 2020 reporting season almost over, it is clear that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in the global economy, executives at some of the largest companies in the United States are unable to predict how future earnings will be produced.

Even when we know some guidance from some bold executive, it indicates a stony path to recovery, one that will not be the recovery in V in which so many investors are pinning their hopes. An investigation by the Federal Reserve this month, undertaken to understand the impact of the virus-induced consequences on the results, concluded that companies are cautious about the future right now than at the time of the 2008 financial crisis.

About 42% of US nonfinancial public companies are discussing reducing investments, 27% are talking about the volume of share payments – and their ability to offer them – and 17% are focused on reducing their lines of credit, conclude economists Andrew Y. Chen and Jie Yang. At the peak of the last recession, the figures were 25%, 11%, and 7%, respectively.

“The dramatic increase in the proportion of companies taking these measures indicates that Covid-19’s full-blown funding concerns are even more serious than in 2008,” they write.

First-quarter results from America’s top technology companies have indicated that there is too much uncertainty in the system to provide a clear picture of future growth and profitability.

Historical economic uncertainty

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), despite seeing the largest increase in the number of items sold on its network in the past eight years, is facing cost increases as it delivers goods in a confined environment , while trying to keep its thousands of workers safe from the virus.

During the conference call following the presentation of its report on April 23, the company has warned that it could lose $ 1.5 billion in the current quarter. “If you are an Amazon shareholder, you may want to sit down,” said CEO Jeff Bezos.

In the face of historic economic uncertainty and lackluster sales forecasts for its iPhone, Apple (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AAPL) declined to make forecasts for its current quarter. It is the first time this has been done since it began providing concrete revenue guidance in late 2003.

Despite the bleak economic outlook caused by the virus, some tech companies have gained traction, as the momentum of online shopping, social media interaction, and remote workers who have switched to the cloud have strengthened their position.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: MSFT) reported a great quarter thanks to the growth of cloud computing, something that is also driving revenue for both Amazon and Alphabet (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Expense reduction and dividend cut

For companies in the old economy, the question was to survive and preserve cash. From industrial giants such as Boeing (NYSE: NYSE: BA) and General Electric (NYSE: NYSE: GE) to airlines and oil producers, the executives were convinced that customers will not be able to return to pre-pandemic travel and socialization levels in the near future.

At its earnings conference call, Boeing presented a plan to survive the worst recession in aviation history. That will include reducing its workforce by around 10%, slowing production, including that of its 787 Dreamliner, which will experience its third consecutive quarterly production cut.

Addressing investors’ worst fears, CEO Dave Calhoun stressed that the company has a strong balance sheet and access to capital to withstand the pandemic and global recession.

Boeing shares have plummeted 62% this year, the worst drop for any of the 30 stocks listed on the Dow Jones Industrials.

Industrial conglomerate General Electric announced in late April that it would suspend its annual dividend of $ 1.52, as well as share buybacks. He hopes to save more than $ 1.6 billion just by reducing the dividend.

Facing catastrophically low oil prices along with one of the most severe demand destruction in recent history, energy producers are trying to overcome this recession by cutting budgets and, in some cases, their own sacrosanct dividends.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: NYSE: XOM) has recorded its first quarterly loss in the last three decades, as rival Chevron (NYSE: NYSE: CVX) painted a bleak picture of the oil industry, noting that the impact of the global pandemic Coronavirus could depend on its business for much of 2020.

Exxon is cutting $ 10 billion from its projected capital expenditures in 2020, representing a 30% budget cut. “We have never seen anything like what the world is facing today,” Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a Wall Street Journal report.

Conclusion: It is going to be a difficult summer with a rather chaotic market. ”