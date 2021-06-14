a long 11 hour trip with several stops

Till the date, no 100% electric bus had made the Barcelona-Madrid route. They still have to improve a lot so that electric buses can make this journey in one go without stopping, but the 610 kilometer journey between the two big cities is quite a challenge for an electric bus.

The Spanish company Circontrol, specialized in charging solutions, has joined e-busKar, which distributes Karsan brand electric buses, to carry out this journey. A journey started today, Monday June 14, between Barcelona and Madrid. A planned journey that lasts 11 hours in total, counting the different breaks to recharge the bus.

A pilot test to “demonstrate the viability of the electric bus”

Today’s journey is a pilot test. An experiment to try “to demonstrate the reliability of the electric bus and its chargers”, according to Circontrol. The The trip started at 06:00 this morning from Sabadell (Barcelona) and the arrival is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid).

“The first stop to recharge the vehicle will take place in the municipality of Torrefareda (Lleida) at 8 in the morning. At 11 a second stop is planned to recharge the bus in the city of Zaragoza. Finally, the last stop will take place in Monreal de Ariza (Zaragoza) at approximately 3 pm, and from this town the trip will be resumed until reaching San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) “, explain those responsible. Total, three stops to recharge the electric bus between Barcelona and Madrid.

The electric bus has an access ramp to PMR, this has been verified by @AytoMonzon 100% electric mobility and 0% emission level. 🚌 Provided by e-busKar # Monzon #Huesca #ebusKar # Avanza # Muevetetranquilo #buselectrico pic.twitter.com/qx80qVhvD3 – Mobility services in Aragon (@avanzaenAragon) April 28, 2021

The chosen bus is a Karsan Atak EV bus, with capacity for 52 people. We are facing a bus with a 100% electric motor, 220 kWh lithium-ion batteries from BMW and a range of 300 kilometers, insufficient to make the journey between Barcelona and Madrid directly.

The bus is about 8 meters long and has a 230 kW Tm4 electric motor, with a maximum torque of 2500 Nm. As specified by the manufacturer, the bus can reach 80% battery in 3 hours with 80kW charging system or in about 5 hours with a 44 kW AC system. In the case of the pilot test, the bus will be recharged with Raption 50 chargers, manufactured by the Catalan company Circontrol and with a modular system with four modules of 12.5 kW each.

The journey from Barcelona to Madrid can be done in less time (between 6 and 7 hours, approximately) with combustion cars and even with electric cars. Although, from Circontrol they want to expose the possibility of also making this path by means of electric buses. Trying to “generate confidence in this type of vehicle”, according to Ángel L. Estrella, general director of e-busKar.

