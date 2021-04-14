A lonely Durant is worth the Nets to keep winning

04/14/2021

Act. At 11:10 CEST

EFE

Forward Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had to wait 24 hours before facing the Minneapolis Timberwolves and clinch a comfortable 97-127 away win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sports action returned to the Target Center 48 hours after the police shooting that killed a young black man in Minneapolis, and Durant wanted everything to go fast on the field in securing victory for the decimated Nets.

Durant finished with 31 points, after scoring 11 of 15 field goals, including four 3-pointers from six attempts, four rebounds and four assists, which left him with the most productive contribution in two and a half months.

“I felt the wind and my legs rise under me every minute I played“said Durant, who missed 23 games with a hamstring strain until he returned last week.

Forward Joe Harris with 23 points, including five 3-pointers from eight attempts, also helped the Nets win, who had the support of reserve guard Landry Shamet by scoring 19 points, after hitting another five shots from outside the perimeter, grabbing five rebounds and distributing another five assists.

The victory of the Nets (37-17), which guard James Harden and point guard Kyrie Irving played without their stars, who was out again for personal reasons, allowed them to return to first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference that they share with the Philadelphia Sixers, who had a rest day.

Without Harden, Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge (disease not caused by COVID-19), the Nets were in command from the opening jump and held a 23-point lead before reaching the middle of the second quarter. Then they increased it to 45 points at the beginning of the last period.

With Harden, Irving and Aldridge all out, Nets coach Steve Nash of Canada put Chris Chiozza and Nicolas Claxton in the starting lineup for the first time. It was players 17 and 18 who appeared as starters in the 54 games that the team has played so far this season, with 32 combinations.

The game was rescheduled from the night before, out of community sensitivity following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Players from both teams wore black warm-up jerseys that read “With freedom and justice for all“, with the last two words in capital letters for emphasis, and a moment of silence was observed before the start.

“All we can do is be here for each other physically, emotionally trying to understand what the guys are going through, “said Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell, adding:”I encourage everyone to get out there and do what they can physically do to make things better, not just talk about it.“.

Then in the field Russell contributed 15 points, after missing 7 of 12 shots to the basket, but he scored 3 of 5 3-point attempts, although his control of the ball was not the best after losing it four times.

Rookie forward Anthony Edwards finished as the Minnesota team leader with 27 points and eight rebounds, which did not prevent the loss and He left them again with the worst record in the NBA.

With Edwards and Russell as the only two Timberwolves players to have double-digit numbers, the Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio continued to start, but both his game and contribution of five points, three rebounds and two assists it was irrelevant in avoiding defeat.

The El Masnou player played 19 minutes in which he scored 2 of 6 shots from the field, including a triple of four attempts, did not go to the personnel line, recovered a ball and lost another.

His compatriot Juancho Hernangómez, who played 12 minutes as a reserve, was even worse when he went blank after missing the three field goals he made, all from outside the perimeter, grabbed two rebounds, put a plug and lost a ball.

The Timberwolves (14-41), who have lost seven of the last 10 games played, they played without the Dominican American center Karl-Anthony Towns, who decided not to be in the game on the first anniversary of his mother’s death due to complications from Covid-19.

Towns chose to stay out of the game and spend time with his family.