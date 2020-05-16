Disney will now be in charge of adapting Percy Jackson’s fantasy book series, and it seems that its creator, writer Rick Riordan is more than satisfied with the project that will turn his stories into a live-action series for the streaming service Disney +. When 20th Century Fox adapted Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters (2013), Riordan was unhappy … to say the least.

It turns out that Riordan was upset with what they had done with each of his stories, and even he himself told on his personal blog that He emailed the producers to express concern about the terrible interpretation of the script and even about the type of language they were using. He recalled that once “he saw the script and saw what they were doing on set, I realized that I had to walk away for my own peace of mind,” he said. However, he seems to be calm now that Disney plans to re-adapt his books. He himself released the news on Twitter:

“We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of ​​the highest quality live-action series, following the story of Percy Jackson’s original five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one ”, revealed Riordan. “Rest assured, Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”he added.

As Riordan himself revealed, he will be one hundred percent involved in the new Disney + project, when previously with Fox one of his worst disappointments was realizing that he was not in control of his own story.

Until now, The release date of the new Percy Jackson series is unknown.. but we hope that finally the fans of the saga will be as pleased as Riordan seems to be.

