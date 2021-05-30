a lineup without a striker or defensive midfielder

An approach branded as daring at the beginning and which was confirmed as reckless as the minutes of the final passed. The Chelsea ended up celebrating and Pep Guardiola composed … and without his longed for Champions League. The Sampedor coach opted for a lineup without a defensive pivot and without a center forward and ended up paying dearly when he saw how his rival benefited from the areas that he had left deserted by specialists and ended up raising the orejona that is still waiting for him. Manchester City in his record.

Guardiola threw a big blow in the Champions League final, with a system without Rodri or Fernandinho, its two anchors in the center of the field, and Kevin de Bruyne and Gundogan forming a double midfielder of circumstances. The first, star of the team and who has even been used as a false ‘9’, was lost when it came to supporting the team, while the German international had to give up his skills as an attacker to help the defense without the ball.

The result was not the best and Stones and Dias, who had distinguished themselves in 2021 as one of the strongest couples in the world, were overcome by movements with and without the ball. Mount, Werner and striker Havertz. Precisely in the goal of the former Leverkusen, the discomfort of the defense was evident … without a firefighter who came to his aid from the center of the field.

The City remains at zero and without ‘9’

The thing did not stop there and Pep, in a play that had worked for him before, he also went without a center forward to the most important game in the history of Manchester City. Sterling, Foden or even Bernardo Silva They could take turns in the position, but the smell of Kun or Gabriel Jesús was missed in the internships of the many gamers that Guardiola lined up in the final. Much ado About Nothing. A lot of quality, but little – no – goal.

The result of the final leaves Guardiola touched, one of the most interventionist coaches of the European football elite, who played it on D-day, but his approach did not benefit at all a team that needed references in two of the most important positions in football, and was left naked before the voracity of Chelsea, who was going to take advantage of the gift to take the second Champions League of its history.