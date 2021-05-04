a line of cosmetics to “save lives”

She is one of the athletes of the moment. Naomi osaka Not only does she shine as one of the best tennis players on the WTA world circuit, but she has also emerged as a successful businesswoman. His latest adventure is the creation of a line of cosmetics to protect the skin that, as well as his own Osaka says it can be “lifesaving” by targeting an African-American audience and, according to recent CDC data, 33% of African-Americans diagnosed with melanoma in the United States were found to die.

At only 23 years old, the tennis player of Japanese origin already has four titles of Grand slam and it has become a claim for firms such as Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, Levi’s or Nike. Now the young woman has another reason to succeed: this week she announced to her followers that she will launch a beauty brand with which she wants to make a difference.

In an interview with Business for Fashion, the tennis player has anticipated what KINLÒ will be like, her first beauty firm that will feature a star product: sunscreen. “I never thought I would start my own company but I am super excited to announce that I will launch KINLÒ, a new brand of skin care products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanin skin tones ”, he explained.

Osaka has always defended the use of sunscreen, especially considering that she practices a sport in which her skin is always exposed to the sun.

“For me this project is something that requires more than just being a spokesperson. This is a public health necessity. I used to tell people that I didn’t need to wear sunscreen, but even if you have melanin, you have to take care of your skin and I’m passionate about that, ”says Naomi.

“I hope they can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really notice that we are not protecting ourselves as much as we could,” he concludes.