The Professional Football League’s Board of Directors did not take a position on the Ligue 2 raids to the National, and put the decision to a vote by the General Assembly. “There are only L2 downhill runs to manage now. It will be done on May 20 in GA,” Nathalie Boy de la Tour said during a conference call with the media on Thursday.

There will therefore be a vote on the part of L1 clubs which have 55 votes, and those of L2 – 35 votes, a large majority of which favor the possibility of having a League 2 to 22 clubs next season – then 10 voice for football families and one voice for the FFF. The descent from L2 to the National is very complicated from an economic and financial point of view.

Big financial consequences

Add to this the brutal halt of this season linked to the health crisis and the financial losses that it causes to descend: “It would be a double punishment for Le Mans and Orleans,” said a club leader in the second division. An example, if only for the current TV rights: L2 clubs receive 5 million euros against 700,000 euros in National by retaining professional status. We will have to convince voters to obtain the majority of the 101 votes of the general assembly of the League … but not only.

The difficulty lies in the calendar: 42 games for the regular season, four more dates to find with a championship that will start later than usual, even without the League Cup. But if the vote were to be in favor of a championship with 22 clubs in 2020-2021 – therefore without any descent and with the climbs of Pau and Dunkirk of the National – and even if the League is sovereign, it will be necessary to wait for the position of the Federation and especially its president Noël Le Graët, who is not at all in favor of this idea.

The FFF can say no

Because if the LFP were to say yes, the Comex of the FFF could revoke this decision. However, this could be the opportunity by May 20 to discuss in depth a future professional Ligue 3, the workhorse of Christmas Le Graët for a few months to no longer make this National Championship a French exception.

Namely currently a mixture of professional clubs – five this season with the Red Star, Bourg en Bresse, Quevilly, Béziers and Gazelec – against thirteen amateur clubs who do not benefit from the same aid (€ 260,000 to compensate for the lack of rights TV in this championship at each amateur club). In summary, a division that demands professional requirements in its daily management while having limited means. Lobbying therefore started behind the scenes for Le Mans and Orléans. The two presidents Thierry Gomez and Philippe Boutron were called this Thursday evening to, perhaps, put in place a strategy in order to succeed in convincing as many people as possible.