Zhinyun has just made his Smooth X official, a gimbal for mobile phones which boasts of being simple to use, handy and quite light. Currently there are not too many phones (unless we are talking about high ranges) that incorporate an optical stabilizer in their camera sensors, so lean on external hardware to work in conjunction with digital stabilization from the camera is a good idea to get much more professional shots.

So let’s tell you what this Zhinyun Smooth X has to offer, a very economical stabilizer that allows us, among other functions, to alternate between various capture modes, being able to control all its operation through a Bluetooth connection.

A cheap and lightweight gimbal

If you are not very into the world of gimbal, it should be known that Zhinyun is one of the first-line brands, standing out for offering proposals with great value for money. Its newest model is the Smooth X, an especially cheap mobile gimbal, without giving up the basic functions that we ask of this type of stabilizers.

This gimbal stands out for being quite small. In fact, at the design level, it is more like a selfie stick than a traditional stabilizer

At the design level we find that it is a small device, only 65 x 56 x 145 millimeters and weighing 246 grams, little more than a large phone weighs. It is curious that it’s similar to a selfie stick, instead of having the typical rigid handle frame and base for most gimbal mobiles.

The Smooth X has several buttons to be able to control the behavior of the phone when recording. For example, we can control the zoom, toggle capture modes or switch from horizontal to vertical position while recording.

In the same way, it highlights that it has a function to track moving subjects through its application, a function that does not usually include low and medium range phones. Simply we select the subject to which we are going to record and the focus will remain on it. In the same way, the application allows you to edit the videos from the phone, being able to add transitions, subtitles and others.

At battery level promises up to four hours, a figure that becomes more than enough for a long recording session with the gimbal. The Zhinyun Smooth X will be available in gray and white in late May, with a retail price of 69.99 euros.

More information | Zhinyun

Share



Zhinyun Smooth X: a light and cheap gimbal to record videos with your mobile like a professional