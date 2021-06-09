a life dedicated to humanitarian aid

In the same way, she has just been nominated for two Orion Awards, which are awarded to successful immigrants this 2021 at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis hotel in Dubai and of which she herself will be the presenter.

In 2017, it organized its first international humanitarian mission to assist the victims of Hurricane María in Puerto Rico, summoning hospitals, companies, doctors and even celebrities such as Adamari López, Johnny lozada, Carlos Ponce and Henry Zakka, among other figures. “We returned to Miami with 300 people who needed urgent medical attention, who would not have been able to survive on the island without electricity or supplies,” he recalls.

Photos: Victor Martínez Acosta | Hair / Makeup: María Luisa Calderon | Location: Hyatt Ziva Hotel

Starting in 2018, he coordinated several philanthropic missions for Venezuela, and in 2019 he personally traveled to La Guajira, Colombia, where he experienced firsthand the precarious conditions in which the Wayuú communities live.

“More than three thousand children died due to lack of water. When we arrived with the Hasbro team, the Hassenfeld Foundation, Corazones Guerreros and Proyecto Guajira with the supplies of drinking water, the children ran desperately to ask us for glasses to drink… since then we have not stopped helping. During the pandemic, we continue to send clean water, food, medicine, masks, and even volunteers and doctors to attend to them. We also collaborate with funds for the construction of two schools that bring together the entire community ”, he says.

This 2021, his daughter, Nicole, wanted to join one of the missions and collaborated in the assembly of supply boxes for different organizations of children and families throughout Miami.

