a life between art, many controversies and very media relations

Has worked with the best directors in Spain and in some of the most successful series of yesteryear, but also is known for his media and stormy love affairs, with actresses like Lydia Bosch or Ana Obregón.

His latest controversy has been his detention at Ibiza airport for alleged resistance and disobedience to authority. Before there were others.

Actor Miguel Ángel Molina Tejedor, better known as Micky Molina, was born in Madrid, Spain, on November 27, 1963. He is the youngest of the eight children that the singer and actor Antonio Molina had, a song superstar from the fifties, sixties and seventies, and among his sisters are Angela and Paula Molina.

Micky Molina He completed his primary studies in Madrid and then moved to Ibiza (Balearic Islands) with his family. There he continued his high school studies, which dropped out in the second year of BUP, after repeating several times first.

The actor took the national windsurfing instructor courses in 1981, and was a teacher at his own school in Ibiza. In 1982 he was proclaimed Ibiza Windsurfing Champion and also from the Balearic Islands, and in 1984 he was runner-up in Spain in freestyle.

His beginnings in the artistic world were 1980 in Gutiérrez Aragón’s film Maravillas, together with Fernando Fernán Gómez.

During 1983 Miguel Molina played the leading role in the television series 1919, which was based on the book Crónica del Alba by Ramón J. Sender and was directed by Antonio Betancort. His performance in the film that was made of said series earned him the award for “best revelation actor”, awarded that year by the San Sebastián Film Festival.

In the late summer of 1983 he moved to Hungary to play the role of Albert Einstein in his youth, in a co-production of six chapters in which France, Spain, Italy and Germany participated.

Almost simultaneously rolled The judge’s wife, by Francisco Lara Palop, with Norma Duval, Héctor Alterio and Manuel Tejada.

In December of that year his career was interrupted, for 18 months, when he began his military service in the Navy, in Cartagena, and which he performed in Las Palmas.

Rolled in In darkness, by Pedro Almodóvar, in 1983 and 1984 he appeared in De tripas corazón and in 1985 in En Penunbra, by José Luis Lozano, with Miguel Bosé, Amparo Muñoz and Tony Cantó.

Later, he participated in the TVE Goya series. The following year he was hired by the Italian Radio and Television (RAI) to star in a movie about the mafia, which was titled Little Rome. In 1987 he worked on the Rafael Alcázar film Don’t make plans with Marga.

Between May and July 1988 he co-starred with Iciar Bollain in the film Manuel Gutiérrez Aragon Malaventura, a love story in Seville, which was screened at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Before working in film, he took part in an independent play, although in April 1989 he made his first foray into the theater with the work of García Lorca So after five years, under the command of Miguel Narros, premiered at the Spanish theater in Madrid. This experience only lasted two weeks, as he had to leave it due to a torn ligament.

That same year he formed part of the filming of the first movie by the Biscayan director Alfonso Arandia, El Anónimo, which was recorded entirely in San Sebastián.

In the summer of 1991 he shot, together with Lydia Bosch, the movie Goodbye Princess, by Jorge Paixao, a co-production between Spain (Antena 3), France and Portugal, based on the novel by the Portuguese writer Clara Pinto Correira.

Shortly before his father’s death, in February 1992 he was working with his sisters Angela and Mónica in a film project about the life of Antonio Molina. He was involved in the chapter The Other Story of Rosendo Juárez in the TVE series about Borges’ stories, directed

by Gerardo Vera and Fernando Fernán Gómez. That summer of 1992 he worked on the movie The Garden of Earthly Delights. Also from 1992 is his participation in Dime a lie, by Juan Sebastián Bollaín, in which he is a co-star with the twin nieces of the director, Iciar and Marina, and Pedro María Sánchez. The latter was released in April 1993.

Later, he recorded an episode of the television series A su servicio, along with Charo López. During 1993 worked on the Antena 3 TV series Lleno, por favor, by Vicente Escrivá and starring Alfredo Landa. This comedy, which takes place at a gas station and in which he embodies the role of “Gasofa”, it reached one of the top ratings.

Between July and October 1994, recorded for Antena 3 TV the series ¿Quien da la vez ?, with Beatriz Carvajal, in the role of his mother, and Lydia Bosch, in that of his girlfriend. The comedy-series, directed by Vicente Escrivá, takes place in a neighborhood market.

Between 2002 and 2005 he worked on the hit series Ana and the 7, together with Ana Obregón.

In 2018 he directed his first film, entitled A precious time in which he included his father’s songs, Antonio Molina.

Personally, in his youth he was attached to a Danish model named Marisca. Around 1983 he met Kirsa van Palland, daughter of singer Nina, with whom he began his relationship shortly after. From this union, Clara Alexandra was born in July 1985. The couple entered into a civil marriage in July 1986 in Ibiza. Two years later his second son, Adrián Nicolás, was born. The couple separated in 1990.

He was romantically attached to the actress Lydia Bosch, with whom he had a daughter, Andrea, in January 1992 and the one that had a traumatic separation that included harsh accusations and insinuations from the actress towards the actor.

Was also dating actress Ana Obregón, in a relationship marked by the paparazzi, the appearances in the press and the most memorable episode: the publication of some photos of both having sex in a car, which appeared in Diez Minutos. The actor ended up being fired from the series for his disagreements with Obregón.

In 2019 the actor ran over and slightly injured to a 9-year-old girl in the parking of a restaurant in Ibiza, subsequently testing positive for breathalyzer twice.