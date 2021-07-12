a lie, half truths and an evidence

Summer is here and with it comes that annoying and unbearable mosquito bite. The mosquitoes have already started to make a killing and we are beginning the crusade to the pharmacies to try to make it a little more difficult for them. But, Do we know what we are buying? Repellent wristbands, citronella, ultrasonic devices and even applications. But not all of them are effective as an anti-mosquito.

We have heard a lot about citronella and we find it in many forms: candles, bracelets, creams … But not everyone knows that it is not a repellent as such. “There are products that are not repellent, but they do repel. That is the confusion. Citronella has a reduced efficacy as a repellent, it is not recommended to use citronella if you go to a risk area,” Carlos Alonso, pharmacist and President of FarmaCiencia. This does not mean that we have to put the cross to citronella, but it does mean that its effectiveness is limited against mosquito bites and cannot be compared with products called biocides.

Repellent and citronella: everything in its place

The key is in differentiation: a product with a repellent is not the same as another that may have repellent properties even though it is not considered as such. In the first group are those products approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS). They are those that contain substances biocides, such as citriodiol, icaridin, or DEET. “Insect repellants have to present efficacy studies that support the intended function according to the claims and instructions that the product presents on its labeling,” the agency reported in an email to Ezanime.net.

In the second group, plants like citronella. Products of this type, however, are not approved by the AEMPS as mosquito repellants. And sometimes they can give us a pig for a hare without our being aware.

For example, with repellent bracelets. To know which ones are recommended, it is enough to identify the AEMPS seal with which it is verified that the product has been tested and authorized by the agency. This has even developed a guide to prevent us from buying other bracelets with citronella expecting the same effect as with a repellent. “In the market we can also find another category of bracelets, which contain substances that are not biocidal, such as citronella, its function being aromatic and not repellent. These bracelets are not subject to sanitary evaluation and, therefore Therefore, they do not have a registration number on their labeling and they are not authorized“, alerts the AEMPS on its website.

Let’s not hate citronella

Even the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has warned about the confusion that aromatic bracelets can create. In a publication, they explain that even those that are impregnated with a repellent have limited effectiveness in preventing mosquito bites. “Repellents must be applied over the entire surface of the skin to be effective. According to scientific evidence, repellents do not work more than four centimeters from the point of application.”

We said that we should not declare war on citronella bracelets either. In some cases even is recommended. “They have an advantage, that no harsh chemicals are used“said Carlos Alonso.” They can be advised for children, who are not putting a strong insecticide or repellent. Citronella is well tolerated and smells good. And if you combine it with a bracelet, with drawings, the children put it on, which is what it is all about. ”

Citronella is not fully effective against mosquito bites, but the pharmacist stressed that products with this plant have, however, a national code and are authorized. “What is not correct is that they call them repellants because they are not.”

It is difficult for this to happen in a pharmacy. “Pharmacists are healthcare professionals and we have learned this very well. I don’t think there is any pharmacy that doesn’t know that citronella has a lower efficacy than a chemical repellent, “said Alonso. This is not the case, however, in some online stores and marketplaces. On Amazon, some citronella-based products They are sold as repellent, although they are not.

Through the reports and publications of the AEMPS and the OCU, the aim is to inform the population so that, at least, they know what they are buying. A campaign that goes beyond plants like citronella.

Apps as repellants

A device or even an app that emits a sound that is imperceptible to humans but that repels mosquitoes. Incredible, and not true. The only devices that work in this sense are those that are put into a socket with repellent tablets. The effectiveness will always be less than if we apply it on the skin due to the level of concentration of the product, but it does have a certain effectiveness. For everything else, there is no scientific evidence.

Carlos Alonso investigated these devices with his Pharmaciencia team when they were presented on the market and did not find any evidence. Nor have they seen that its effectiveness has since been proven. The OCU has issued several statements in this regard.

“In 2007 a Cochrane team, after reviewing 10 field studies on these devices, concluded that they lacked any efficacy. Since then and until now, no evidence has emerged in favor of these devices. In fact, four years ago, OCU analyzed two ultrasound apps with negative results “. OCU

“Completely useless”

The OCU summarized that the apps have been revealed as “completely useless” and that, in its analysis of the apps, the Mosquito bites were the same with and without the apps. He also explained that mosquitoes do not have hearing, so they cannot perceive ultrasounds. “What attracts them is our smell, the heat or the breath we emit. That is why repellants use active principles that try to disorient mosquitoes by acting on their olfactory capacity.”

The AEMPS only has competition from products that are in contact with the skin, such as repellent bracelets, gels or lotions. Apps and ultrasound devices are, therefore, outside its area of ​​action.

It is always better to buy repellants in pharmacies and follow the advice of a specialized professional. Because among a wave of anti-mosquito products, not all of them may be suitable. Especially for those people who, for example, are going to spend a night outdoors. Spain is not a risk area if we compare it with countries like Africa, where malaria can be contracted with a mosquito bite. But that does not mean that a bite can not lead to skin problems, allergies. And a nuisance that drives more than one crazy.

