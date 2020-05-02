The Valve video game is still one of the candidates to be part of the construction game.

The bonding ofLEGOto video games, between film adaptations or constructions inspired by some titles, it is getting bigger every day. If a mechanism was recently created in your pieces to automatically play Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Zelda had a surprising set devised by a fan, now it is the turn of Portal 2, which is receiving an amateur campaign to be able to make their models official.

A user has been encouraged to shape what would be the representation of the Valve game in LEGO pieces and then published it on the famous ideas portal where the rest of potential buyersThey support it so that the brand itself considers it official. In this case, the Portal 2 set has receivedmore than 4,500 samples of interest, but it needs a little more to reach term. Its creator has recognized that in addition to being faithful to the original designs, it iseasily moldableincreasing heights or widths or being able to replace panels so that the possibilities never end.

“These planks are fully configurable and infinitely variable, as advertised! Each panel hasseven rotation points, allowing someone to place the panel in any orientation you can think of. Each panel also hastwo extension points, allowing him to reach heights of more than three wall panels high! “In addition to the sophisticated structure, this hobbyist wants turrets to be included in all sets,“maybe a cake”, some characters like Wheatley, Chell or Bendy and more frequentlyAtlas and P-Body.

To illustrate it better, they have been showna couple of explanatory videoswhere the necessary pieces are broken down and the Aerial Faith Plate block is built. Scenarios that have recently seen a speedrunner set a new world record for the game and admit to being able to beat it again. Samples of how the Portal community is still fully active and involved with the game, sono wonder LEGO took the plungeand will adapt it to its characteristic pieces.

More about: Portal 2, Portal and LEGO.

.