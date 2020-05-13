A prominent US Republican senator on Tuesday proposed legislation that would authorize the President of the United States to impose far-reaching sanctions on China if it does not fully account for the events that led to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said he was convinced that had it not been for the “deception” of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, the virus would not be in the United States, where it has already killed more than 80,000 Americans.

Graham said China has refused to allow investigators to study how this outbreak started and added in a statement: “I am convinced that China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are forced to do so.”

Graham said his “COVID-19 Accountability Act” would require the president to certify to Congress, within sixty days, that China had “provided full and comprehensive accounting for any investigation into COVID-19 led by United States, its allies or affiliates to the UN such as the World Health Organization (WHO) ».

It would also require certification that China had closed all “toxic markets” that have the potential to expose humans to health risks, and released all Hong Kong defenders of democracy arrested in post-crackdown measures. the pandemic, he said.

The bill would authorize the president to impose a series of sanctions, such as the freezing of assets, the travel ban and the revocation of visas, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese companies by US financial institutions and the prohibition of Chinese companies are listed on the United States.

The legislation was co-sponsored by eight other Republican senators.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Beijing has insisted that it has been transparent about the outbreak, which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Trump and his Republican supporters have repeatedly accused Beijing of failing to alert the world to the severity and scope of the virus, sparking a global economic downturn and threatening its chances for reelection in November.

Critics of Trump, including some former officials, academics, and columnists, have said that while China has much to answer for in its actions in the early stages of the outbreak, the US administration appears to be trying to divert attention. of what they see as a slow US response to the crisis.