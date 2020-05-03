In the days of Google Pixel, terminals that represent the Google concept of how a smartphone should be, we wanted to remember the Google Nexus 5, one of the best terminals in the history of Android, despite some weak points that have accompanied it since its launch.

This 2013 phone was sold at a price of 349 euros, a competitive figure considering that it had a high-end processor, a good amount of RAM and ROM (for the time) and some multimedia sections that, although they did not shine, were at the price.

Data sheet of the Google Neus 5

GOOGLE NEXUS 5

SCREEN

IPS LCD

Full HD

4.95 “

DIMENSIONS

137.9 × 69.2 × 8.6mm

130 g

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800

RAM

2 GB

INTERNAL MEMORY

16 GB not expandable through microSD cards

DRUMS

2,300mAh

REAR CAMERA

8 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

1.3 MP

SOFTWARE

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

PRICE

From 349 euros

A rubbery plastic that has not aged badly

The Google Nexus 5, unlike other high-end proposals, had no premium materials. It was built in a rubbery plastic, which is worth noting the great grip, but the ease of being bitten by blows. However, server unit is not poorly maintained after almost seven years. In fact, personally, it seems to me a mobile with its peculiar attractiveness on the back, even beautiful after so many years.

The Nexus 5 had very particular design lines. It did not have a premium finish, but it was a device with a lot of personality

The keypad of the Google Nexus 5 was quite thin, with very little travel.

The keypad was also quite particular, striking for how flat and thin it was, although with little travel. The upper and lower part of the device has been damaged over time, a consequence of not having used a cover in these almost seven years. Regarding the front, gigantic frames for everyone. The notification LED at the bottom was striking, something that has been lost over the years.

At the screen level we find a 5.0-inch IPS panel and Full HD resolution. Its latency was great for the time, with a figure traced to that of the iPhone 5s, 75ms, according to Les Numeriques. It lacks brightness and was not the best in its segment, especially for its color rendering and bleeding issues, but the panel has aged well, with relatively good viewing angles, contrast and sharpness.

A fluidity that today is not found in all mobiles

The most outstanding point of the Google Nexus was its fluidity. At the time, many of us classify it as the most fluid mobile on the market, and even today it is still more fluid than some mid-range and entry-level mobiles, something that plays a lot in its favor, after the passage of time. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 marked the beginning of the great road the company is treading in the high-end, differentiating itself more than ever from the mid-range and offering winning performance for the time. 800 series has shown how well an Android can age, as long as the software accompanies the set.

Even after the degradation at the hardware level given by the passage of the years, the Google Nexus 5 continues to move in an agile and fluid way, at the level of the occasional mid-range.

Sustained performance, after so much wear on internal components, is a problem, so it is not a mobile to play long hours or give it any type of intensive use. However, it is a mobile that moves well with basic applications, which is still lagged years later, and which continues to give that feeling of fluidity.

Android 6.0.1 is the version that gives life to this Neus 5, outdated and with a security patch from September 2016. Luckily, It is a mobile with a number of compatible ROMs, so we can upload to other versions without minor problem. Compared to the original ROM, we found very few functions, but it was precisely this that made the Nexus 5 shine. What mattered most was fluidity, and any function that did not incorporate the ROM could be searched using third-party tools, but never on the basis of the operating system itself.

Launched with Android 4.4 KitKat, the Nexus 5 was updated at the rate that Google set, with great constant support, far above the rest of its rivals, which took months and months to update to the latest versions of Android. Material Design suited him especially well, with the change of keypad and the new look that embeds the entire operating system.

GOOGLE NEXUS 5

REALME 6

REDMI NOTE 8T

REDMI NOTE 7

HUAWEI P30 LITE

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 800

MediaTek G90

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 660

Kirin 710

RAM

2 GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

ANTUTU

69,760

161,421

170,780

142,445

131,268

At the benchmarks level, it must be taken into account that we are talking about a 2013 mobile. However, it is much more fluid than the numbers may indicate. The battery has suffered a lot over time. In his day it was already difficult to spend 3 or 4 hours on the screen, and after seven years the mobile phone can barely be used for more than two hours. It is necessary to always carry a power bank with you, a commitment that has always accompanied this mobile.

A camera that ushered in an era

The Nexus 5, in its latest software versions, was the terminal that marked the lines of Google’s HDR. The camera improved a lot with updates and, although it was not the best on the market, it was compliant. Currently it is a camera that falls below most of the mid-range, although the dynamic range is still remarkable.

This terminal had a camera of only 8 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture. It is not too bright, does not offer spectacular results, but still does a great job at the processing level without crushing textures. Google processing has always shone, although with the Pixels he is doing it more than ever, years later.

For the day we have acceptable photos, without problems to share them on social networks. The selfie is somewhat more damaged with a camera as small as 1.3 megapixels, which offers quite bad results.

If night falls, it is surprising that the Neus 5 maintains the detail, does not try to reduce noise (something that does not allow squashing textures) and, although the photographs do not shine, the results are not so far from some economic terminals of today.

Almost 7 years later the Neus 5 continues to fall in love

The Google Nexus 5 is a mobile that is not enjoyed as a daily terminal, basically due to the low battery. However, it is living proof that Android phones can also work for several years, even maintaining quite striking fluidity levels. The Nexus 5 is also a terminal that reminds us of how compact the high-end were a few years ago, when five inches were the standard.

Today it is not a competitive option considering how the high-end has evolved, but it is certainly a mobile to dust off the drawer from time to time, to remember that Android phones can also work for several years, being the software the real key to it, beyond the gross specifications.