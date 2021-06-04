A legend of combat films will be in John Wick 4

Donnie Yen, recognized star of the fight cinema, will be present in the cast of the next installment of the John Wick saga. They light the hype!

The most violent film saga of recent years, John wick, prepares his fourth film with everything and it seems that they are looking for the cast to live up to the action sequences. Keanu reeves He will return, obviously, in the title role, but he will not be the only big star.

Despite the countless delays due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, the feature film will already begin filming. As reported by the magazine Variety, Paris it is the first location used by the studio in charge, which has already put the filming plans into motion. However, there was still time for more artists to join the project.

This was the case Rina Sawayama, a well-known pop singer, who will be at the casting of the finished product. According to the director, Chad stahelski, “He is an incredible talent who will bring a lot to the film.”

However, the news does not stop there, but an actor widely recognized for participating in productions with great fights will also be in the credits. It’s about Chinese Donnie yen.

The Asian artist starred in the saga of Ip man, where he incarnated the teacher of Bruce Lee. The interpreter was also in major projects such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the live-action of Mulan.

“We are very lucky that Donnie Yen is joining the franchise,” Stahelski said in a statement sent to Deadline. “I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role,” he added.

In addition, the producer Basil iwanyk confirmed the above and said that “Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him into John Wick 4 and we are delighted to have the opportunity to have such an important talent to collaborate with Keanu.

According to reports, the interpreter will develop a role that “shares the same history and many of the same enemies” as Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022. A release date for the fifth part of the series has not yet been announced.