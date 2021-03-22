A legend is born with the union of Innovasport and Innvictus

The need for some type of physical activity at home grew, either to remove possible stress, mitigate anxiety or to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The so-called new normal has generated that people have changed their consumption habits, adjusting to the current situation. Many continue to work or study from home, which has led to an increase in demand for comfortable clothing such as sweatshirts, tennis shoes, socks and other items.

Innovasport and Innvictus, leading brands in the sports retail industry have come together to create Legends, a new benefits program focused on rewarding the loyalty and effort of their customers to maintain an active lifestyle.

Legends members will have access to benefits based on their needs, tastes, and aspirations such as:

Courtesy of Innovasport

Cashback. $ 100 pesos for every 15 thousand points accumulated.

Early Access. Access to the most anticipated releases.

Offers and Gifts. Discounts and gifts.

Footwear maintenance. With the Pro and Master membership they will have the right to the sports shoe care service.

Product customization. Possibility of customizing garments and tennis at no cost.

Events and experiences. Right to enter autograph signings, workshops, trainings, and special events.

To gain access, customers only need to create a free account and can do so in physical stores or on their websites innovasport.com and innvictus.com. The loyalty program is made up of three levels of membership: NOVO, PRO AND MASTER and once the client registers, they will automatically have access to the benefits of the level to which they correspond.

Brands implemented the mode of accumulating points for purchases to level up and unlock new rewards. The program has been in force since March of this year and is available throughout the Mexican Republic.