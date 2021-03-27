A leaked image anticipates that Andrew Garfield will appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Despite the efforts of Marvel Studios to keep secret the biggest surprises of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the leaks haven’t stopped for months. Now, however, we have the strongest proof that Andrew Garfield will appear in the feature film. From the filming set of Spider-Man: No Way Home an image has leaked in which clearly you can see the suit that Garfield wore in The Amazing Spider-Man.

The photograph, by the way, was shared “accidentally” on Twitter by a member of the production, who minutes later deleted his account on the aforementioned social network. Fortunately, many fans managed to save the evidence. In the image you can see an accessory kit that Marvel provided to those involved in the filming. Among the objects is a T-shirt with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo, but the interesting thing is that has captured Andrew Garfield’s costume.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Accessory Kit

This is not the first time, however, that since production they have hinted at the participation of Andrew Garfield. On March 24 we let you know that William spencer he was on the set of Spider-Man 3. The aforementioned, as you probably know, He’s Garfield’s doppelganger in the Spider-Man movies. He himself revealed his presence on set via Instagram and it didn’t take long to delete his post.

Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

It is an open secret that the central theme of Spider-Man: No Way Home is the multiverse, which will open the door to the apparitions of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in their respective arachnid roles. In addition, in 2020 The Hollywood Reporter announced that Jamie foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will bring his villain back to life at No Way Home. The avalanche of leaks is not a simple coincidence.

And what has Tom Holland said about all this? In his style, the actor denied that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are involved in No Way Home. “No, they will not appear in this movie,” he declared in an interview with Esquire. However, it is obvious that Holland is not authorized to comment on this. Possibly the doubts – if there are still some – will be cleared with the first trailer, which is just around the corner. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021.

