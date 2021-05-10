A leaked database reveals a scheme with hundreds of thousands of people implicated in fake reviews on Amazon

How reliable are product reviews in online stores? It is a question that is making more and more sense to ask yourself. A recently leaked database reveals the sheer amount of reviews on Amazon without being 100% genuine and made to obtain discounts or free products. This is not the first time that such schemes have been discovered.

As revealed by Safety Detectives, they recently found a database on data servers that shows how this fake review organization works and who is involved. The database contained more than 7 GB of data with more than 200,000 users involved and 13 million records with messages between providers and users.

The fake review scheme is planned so that the stores involved get rpositive or 5-star ratings on your products and thus gain the trust of other buyers. In return, they rewarded those who left the fake reviews with refunds or discounts.

The process, according to Safety Detectives, is for suppliers to choose which products they want to have positive reviews. From there, the users involved sign up to participate and then buy these products on Amazon. After receiving the product they wait a few days and then post a positive review on Amazon about the purchase and the product. After that they contact the seller showing evidence of the review and a PayPal account. The seller for his part refunds the purchase money to the user and the user keeps the product.

With this process for Amazon everything is “in order”. Since the refund transaction has occurred outside their platform and there is no contact with the seller through Amazon other than the purchase itself. For Amazon a legitimate purchase appears and there is no reason to question its validity. The result? Fake product reviews. Does this work? More than we think.

In Engadget we have contacted Amazon and a company spokesperson has provided us with its official position regarding what happened and about the occurrence of false reviews in general. According to Amazon, they have “a team of researchers” and a series of “machine learning tools” that together can “analyze more than 10 million reviews weekly” to detect those that do not comply with their policy.

“We have clear policies both for the people who write the product reviews and for our business partners; these policies prohibit the alteration of the functions of our community. We take action against those who violate our policies that may involve the suspension or deletion of their accounts or the initiation of legal actions. Our goal is to make sure customers see authentic and relevant reviews so they can make better-informed purchasing decisions. To do this, we use machine learning tools and have a team of researchers who analyze more than 10 million reviews weekly to stop those that do not meet our requirements before they are published. Additionally, we monitor all existing reviews for signs of inappropriate behavior and take action quickly if we find a problem. We also work proactively with the different social networks to report those actors who are generating misleading reviews outside our store. We encourage customers concerned about the authenticity of reviews they may see on a product to use the “Report Abuse” feature available in each of these reviews so that we can investigate and take appropriate action.

Sellers like Aukey completely discontinued

While there is no official confirmation, some popular sellers have recently been disabled in the amazon store according to Matthew Brennan. Among them, popular brands such as Aukey stand out. There is no official reason for either Amazon or Aukey, although everything seems to indicate that it is due to the leak of the fake review scheme. Currently no Aukey product is available on Amazon in various countries around the world.

Aukey is an accessories brand that over the last few years it has built a name based on products for mobile phones and other devices. These products are mainly sold on Amazon, rather than in physical stores or Aukey’s own stores. With this catalog, Aukey is left without one of its main distribution channels, if not the most important.

From Xataka we have contacted Amazon and Aukey. We will update the article in case we get any response from any of them regarding the leaked database or the fact that Aukey products are not available on Amazon.

