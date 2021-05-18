A leak would confirm Kirsten Dunst in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The introduction of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home It is an open secret and more and more actors are being related to the film. Some speak openly of their participation such as Alfred Molina or Jamie Foxx, who participated as Doctor Octopus Y Electro, respectively. A new leak would confirm the participation of Kirsten dunst, which was already rumored in October 2020.

The actress played Mary jane watson, one of the most important characters in the life of Peter parker, during the original trilogy directed by Sam raimi. The leak has occurred in IMDb, what a list Askia Won-Ling Jacob as Dunst’s personal costume assistant among the film credits. It also appeared on his personal file.

Both have already been deleted from IMDb, but like everything on the internet, there are screenshots and of course, they are being shared as further proof of the actress’s participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kirsten Dunst, so far, has not made a statement.

If true, Kirsten Dunst would change one of her positions on film reboots. At the time he spoke not very positively about the new Spider-Man movies. “I’d rather be in the first than in the new,” he went on to say.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would also return to Spider-Man: No Way Home with Kirsten Dunst

Along with Kirsten Dunst, the return of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire, who played Peter Parker in the original trilogy and its failed reboot. Both have denied their participation in the future film, but apparently it is not to spoil the surprise.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait until December 17 – if there are no more delays – to find out who is and who is not. Whether or not there is a multiverse and whether the dreams of millions of fans who want it to happen are fulfilled.

Read this too …