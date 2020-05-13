A few days ago, the Samsung Galaxy A21S, a presumably inexpensive terminal that would come hand in hand, according to the leaked information, with a new Exynos processor, a large battery and a fairly large panel with HD + resolution, was leaking in the Google Play Console.

Today, both the missing specifications and the the complete design of this terminal, which will follow the lines that Samsung is implementing in good part of its new catalog of 2020.

Module at the back, hole at the front

At the design level, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will have some frames taken advantage of at the top and side, without getting rid of a generous bezel at the bottom front. These frames wrap a panel that is already known for its 6.5 inches, with TFT technology and a 6.5 inch diagonal. It is a low-end panelTherefore, we did not find AMOLED presence or high refresh rate.

On-screen hole (although lateral), large module at the back and various colors. At the design level, the Galaxy A21S follows several of the main lines of the rest of its brothers

If we turn it around we can see a large rear module, as the company has already incorporated in a large part of its most current catalog. In addition to this module, which houses four cameras and an LED flash, we see a small fingerprint reader on the back. The terminal will be made of plastic, with the classic Samsung finish that imitates glass.

From the hardware we already knew the presence of the Exynos 850 at 2 GHz, something that is confirmed in this new leak. The internal memory will be 32 GB or 64 GB depending on the version (expandable through microSD cards), while the RAM is reduced to 3 GB, a somewhat small amount. What will not falter will be the battery, with 5,000mAh, although without a trace of fast loading.

At the photographic level the leak points to four sensors: A 48-megapixel main camera with f / 2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The selfie camera will be 13 megapixels.

Finally there is talk of a weight of 191 grams and a thickness of 8.9mm, NFC connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE, as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. Regarding the starting price and availability, it is expected at the end of this month of May for about 200 euros.

