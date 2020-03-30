The next flagship device of the BBK subsidiary, known as OnePlus 8, has been exposed before even being officially presented. The German publication WinFuture, specialized in leaks of technological devices, has brought to light several images of the new OnePlus equipment in which you can see not only the design of this new generation, but also the new and peculiar range of colors: Onyx Black (black), Interstellar Glow (a gradient whose tones inevitably resemble the Instagram icon) and Glaciar Green (green).

In front, the OnePlus 8 would say goodbye to notch and motorized solutions to make way for a tiny hole in the screen through which the front camera emerges. This, unlike Samsung phones, would be located in the upper left corner, according to images published by WinFuture.

The 6.55-inch panel would be slightly curved on the sides, would offer Full HD + resolution, and would also have a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz, something that the previous generation also offered. Under the hood would be Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC and its unmissable X55 modem, which enables 5G connection in both standalone and non-standalone mode.

As far as photography is concerned, WinFuture points to a 48-megapixel main sensor accompanied by an f / 1.8 aperture lens, a wide-angle camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels and, finally, a 2-megapixel sensor whose purpose would be to capture the depth of the elements present in the scene.

The presentation of the OnePlus 8 could take place next april 15, according to the most recent rumors. The company, for the moment, has not confirmed this date, although it has hinted through Twitter that, very soon, it will announce new products.

👇 More in Explica.co