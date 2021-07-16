A leak points to Putin helping an “unbalanced” Trump win the election

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Mikhail Svetlov via .)

Russian President Vladimir Putin would have authorized a secret operation to help Republican Donald Trump win the 2016 US elections, the British newspaper The Guardian revealed on Thursday from leaked Kremlin papers.

The documents, allegedly signed by Putin himself, were approved at a closed-door meeting of the Russian national security council on January 22, 2016, in the presence of the Russian president, his spy chiefs and senior representatives of the Executive, add the rotary.

In this private session, they agreed that the three Russian spy agencies would work to ensure Trump’s success in the elections, a victory that suited Russia because, in their opinion, it would cause “social unrest” in the US and a weakening of the negotiating position. of the president.

According to The Guardian, which claims to have verified the veracity of the papers with several independent experts, it is a “serious and very unusual” leak from inside the Kremlin. Asked by the British newspaper, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, denied the facts and assured that the idea of ​​a meeting between Russian leaders to hatch a secret plan to support Trump is a “great fiction.”

In the report, classified as secret, the then Republican candidate is described as “an impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual suffering from an inferiority complex.”

However, from the Russian perspective, Putin’s administration considers him in the document as the “most promising candidate” and concludes that it is “extremely necessary to use all possible force to facilitate his election to the office of president of the United States.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

