A last spontaneous was present at Euro 2020

MEXICO CITY.

In the last minutes of the second half of the final of Euro 2020 among the selections of Italy and England, contested at Wembley, a young man entered the pitch of the legendary London stadium and escaped security for a few moments.

Overtime seemed imminent when a spontaneous jumped onto the Wembley turf, took off his shirt and ran across the field until enclosure security came in to remove him, although it took a few minutes to do so.

The individual he escaped from a couple of security elements, until he was cornered against the gang and after some struggles they managed to subdue him and remove him from the field so that the duel, which at that time was 1-1, was resumed.

It was not the only incident of spontaneous in the recently finished traveling Eurocup, since even a Greenpeace activist entered the field on a parachute and was about to be shot, in the group stage a woman also made an appearance with an advertising shirt; while others took to the field to celebrate with their teams.

elf

