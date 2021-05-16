A laSexta reporter shares the unexpected poster she saw in an outpatient clinic

A citizen receives the coronavirus vaccine at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS NEWS VIA GETTY IMAGES)

We write it as it sounds and avoid misunderstandings. That is what those responsible for the outpatient clinic that laSexta Noticias journalist Beatriz Corral had to go to must have thought.

The communicator has shared on her Twitter profile the informational poster about the vaccination that has been found on a door of a health center. “We vaccinate with ‘Faiser’ (as it is pronounced).”

Below and in parentheses they have already spelled the name of the company correctly, that is, Pfizer.

Corral, who has published a photo with that poster, has achieved that his tweet has a great impact and in less than a day it has exceeded a thousand shares and 7,500 likes.

The journalist has received many responses. Some users have valued this original poster and others have directly counted the multitude of ways in which they have heard the name of Pfizer pronounced.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.