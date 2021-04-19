A large Avenida Perfumeries succumbs to Yekaterinburg

04/19/2021 at 11:06 AM CEST

EFE

Yekaterinburg won the women’s basketball Euroleague this afternoon in Istanbul (Turkey) against Perfumerías Avenida (68-78) who played at a high level, with brilliance especially from There is, but could not surprise to beat the powerful Russian players.

The Salamanca, except for the second quarterThey played a great game, both inside and outside, but in front of them they had a team full of brilliant players, as if it were a world team.

The avenue, who was playing his third European Four FinalHe shone, he was a great competitor, he stood out for his speed and the good work of Hayes, the best player of the match (and of this final phase), but in front was a Russian team, Ekateringurgo, which is in another sports galaxy, with the best players in the world and with a budget that leaves that of the Salamanca team far behind.

The first ten minutes, Perfumerías Avenida presented a great approach to the game, which drove the great pivot of the Russian team out of the area Griner, which allowed fast and effective attacks, hand in hand with There is, which is showing a high level of play not only this season, but this Final Four.

The Salamanca team followed their own and managed to endorse a difference of more than 12 points to the Russians, in which they dominated the attack and the defense, until they came out to the game Jones what made his team begin to reduce the differences in the scoreboard and that allowed to finish this time with only five points below. The only negative point of this room was the injury of Maite Cazorla, who had to retire from the floor after hitting a great triple.

The second quarter started with a clearer game by Griner, with more ease under the ring, and with a good defense by the entire Russian team, who wanted to stop the Salamanca coach, Roberto Íñíguez, with a time-out when barely a minute had been disputed.

The game of Perfumerías Avenida continued to be good, although it lacked the ease in the shot that it had in the first quarter, together with a great Griner and an excellent Jones, it led Ekaterinburg to go ahead on the scoreboard and continue in it until the break, to which he went with a 30-39.

And it is that Ekaterinburg was in this second quarter the fearsome team that it is, which led to endorse a 9-23 in these ten minutes, while the Salamanca team was more faulty against the opposite ring.

Hayes was not enough

In the return after the break, the Perfumerías Avenida changed its defense, implanting a zone, which was choked by the Russian attack, despite the game of Griner or the triples of Stewart. But the Salamancans, little by little, returned to their being, which has given so many good results this season, with three triples There is, Leo Rodriguez Y Milic who reduced the difference to four points with one minute remaining for the end of this quarter, although it remained at six points at the beginning of the last quarter (53-59).

The last ten minutes started with a big basket of There is and good bounce from Milic, plus a basket of Lou samuelson, which returned the excitement to the game, especially since the Russian team could not find the way to distance themselves on the scoreboard from Salamanca.

But the illusion was fading in the last five minutes, much in spite of There is, who continued to his own, playing, making play and scoring points, because Ekaterinburg brought out his brilliance and avoided what would have been the great surprise of European basketball, that Perfumerías Avenida won.

The Salamanca team finished the game melted, but happy to be the runner-up in Europe, for having played the Final Four at a high level and for having protected, in game and in strategy, the all-powerful Russian Ekaterinburg.

There is she shone, she was the most valuable of the game with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists; while for the Russian team the best was Meesseman, with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Data sheet:

68 – Perfumerías Avenida (21 + 9 + 23 + 15): S. Domínguez, Hayes (29), K. Samuelson (7), L. Samuelson (6) and Hof (8) -starting five- Cazorla (3), Leo Rodríguez (5), Milic (8) and Alarie (2).

78 – Yekaterinburg (16 + 23 + 20 + 19) Vandersloot (12), Stewart (12), Quigley (9), Meesseman (19) and Griner (14) -starting five- Alba Torrens (3), Beglova and Jones ( 9).

Referees: Yalman (Turkey), Juras (Serbia) and Vulic (Croatia). Eliminated by five Hof personnel, from Perfumerías Avenida.

Pavilion: Final of the women’s basketball Euroleague played at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul (Turkey).