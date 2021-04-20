A lady! Suri, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has already turned 15

It was through Instagram where Katie took the opportunity to congratulate her daughter and show her amazement at the speed of time, “I can’t believe you’re already fifteen,” the actress wrote.

The three photos shared show the close relationship that Katie has with Suri, where you can see both smiling, hugging and living together affectionately.

Let us remember that Suri must still follow the low profile that is said, her father, Tom Cruise, negotiated at the time of signing Katie’s divorce. Well, it is rumored, their beliefs in Scientology came to affect the relationship between them and would have placed demanding standards on Suri’s privacy.

Also, due to Cruise’s career, it is said that he has been an absent father and that Katie has been the only one who has been there for the young woman.